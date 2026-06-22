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From Japan to China: Today’s two-wheeled revolution is a movie we’ve seen before

Stories
by Giuseppe Ferrara
Monday, 22 June 2026 at 12:00
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When the first Japanese bikes arrived in Italy, the reaction was similar. Those motorcycles were too strange, different in philosophy and mechanics from our homegrown ones.
Our country truly was the homeland of engines: Moto Guzzi, Moto Morini, Cagiva, Gilera, Laverda, Benelli, Ducati, MV Agusta, Aprilia, Bimota, Garelli, Fantic, Mondial, Malaguti—and apologies if nostalgia makes us forget any. All expressions of true Made in Italy. The pride of our engineering and ingenuity.
Then they arrived—Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Honda—from the other side of the world. Revolutionizing a two-wheeled world that was too tied to craftsmanship, at the expense of reliability and safety. More than fifty years later, the same revolution seems to be repeating. The actors change, but the social rupture always comes from the East. Until a few years ago, the idea of buying a Made in China motorcycle was brushed off with a sarcastic quip. Today they dominate the sales charts.

A déjà vu: when the Land of the Rising Sun made noses turn up

The two-wheeled market is split in two: on one side, the mistrust of fans of historic brands; on the other, the pragmatism of those who look at their wallet. A movie we’ve seen before.
To understand the present, as often happens, we have to look to the past. In the ’60s and ’70s, Italy was the homeland of engines. Our motorcycles were truly Italian: designed and assembled between Emilia’s Motor Valley and Lombardy. They were the pride of global engineering. Fast, beautiful bikes, but also temperamental and expensive (especially due to frequent maintenance).
When the first Japanese bikes arrived at dealerships, the welcome was anything but warm. The chilly and much-vaunted Eastern efficiency made our local motorcyclists turn up their noses. Yet those Eastern bikes didn’t leak oil, started on the first try thanks to electric starters, and often cost less than the prestigious Europeans. We all know how this story ends: the Japanese manufacturers redefined global standards of reliability and technology, conquering the world. On the road and on the track.
CFMoto: street supersport from €7,500

Today’s skepticism: just prejudice?

Today the story repeats itself, with China replacing Japan. The skepticism surrounding brands like ZXMoto, Voge, CFMOTO, QJ Motor (or historic Italian marques now owned by Chinese giants, like Benelli and Moto Morini) has roots in the same fears of the past. The main criticisms concern used-bike resale value, parts availability, and, above all, identity: the perception that they lack that soul, that visceral passion that historic brands know how to convey. And reflect outward in a kind of magnetic aura that draws the eyes of those who feel and see those bikes go by.

Why China and Europe are complementary today

Just like fifty years ago with Japanese bikes, initial skepticism has quickly given way to acceptance. We’re not yet at visceral infatuation, but we’ve reached a healthy coexistence. The Chinese have captured a slice of the market the two-wheeled world was at risk of abandoning: young riders, returnees, and those who simply want to enjoy the weekend without taking out a mortgage.
Also because a contained price doesn’t necessarily mean compromise. Chinese bikes often feature designs crafted by top-tier styling centers (including Italian ones), high-end components (from Brembo brakes to Kayaba suspensions and Bosch injection), and complete technology packages. They’re not cheap knockoffs, but alternatives so compelling they’ve forced other brands to rethink (at least in part) their strategies.
After all, motoring history proves it: prejudices last only until numbers and victories show otherwise. And if the market has already spoken on the former, the latter are being written on track in Moto2 and Supersport. A World Championship closely tied to production where ZXMoto, with Frenchman Valentin Debise, has already signed six victories and is fighting for the title in its debut season. For the premier classes, it’s only a matter of time.
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Read also

Supersport Most: Debise makes it four for ZXMoto—now China is a serious threatSupersport Most: Debise makes it four for ZXMoto—now China is a serious threat
Fabio Evangelista got this one right too: "ZXMoto wasn’t a leap into the unknown; together we’ll go far"Fabio Evangelista got this one right too: "ZXMoto wasn’t a leap into the unknown; together we’ll go far"
ZXMoto

byGiuseppe Ferrara

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