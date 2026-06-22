Bezzecchi’s slap: Morbidelli brings up Aleix Espargaró

Franco Morbidelli finished the Czech Republic Grand Prix in thirteenth place, scoring points at Brno, and placed twelfth in the MotoGP Sprint. In a weekend marked by Marco Bezzecchi’s incident with a track marshal and Marc Marquez’s victory, the VR46 rider shared his thoughts on the race and the penalty imposed on his Academy teammate.

Morbidelli... the ordeal continues

Another weekend of "strange feelings" for Morbidelli, likely in his final season in MotoGP. Aboard the Ducati GP25 he continues to struggle with an uncertain feeling, unable to give his best on track. "I tried to do my best, aiming to be on the limit every lap. I got off the line better than yesterday (in the Sprint, ed.), but there was absolutely no performance, no grip, I didn’t have anything you need to be fast, namely above all braking speed and corner entry. Maybe I’ve forgotten how to ride a MotoGP bike."

A situation that’s hard to understand and accept, with too many ups and downs over the last race weekends. "It’s strange, because in some situations, like at Mugello, I had a great pace on Friday, good speed on Saturday right up to the two races, and in Barcelona I started from the front row. It’s really very strange."

The penalty for Bezzecchi

Aleix Espargaró shouldn’t even have been allowed to race when he did that horrible thing in Qatar," noted the VR46 team rider. "We are all human; I, as a rider, am a human being, and the track marshal is a human being." Franco Morbidelli commented on the Bezzecchi incident, who made an ugly gesture toward a marshal. The Aprilia rider received a harsh but fair penalty, not taking part in Sunday’s race. The Italo-Brazilian recalls what happened in 2023 during the Qatar GP, when Aleix Espargaró slapped Morbidelli. "," noted the VR46 team rider. "."