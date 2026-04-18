Red-hot Sportbike at Assen: Buis makes history with Suzuki, Vannucci narrowly misses the podium

Jeffrey Buis and Suzuki claim a historic win in Sportbike Race 1 at Assen, podium narrowly missed by Matteo Vannucci. Here’s how it went.

Matteo Vannucci comes close to the podium, while one of the home heroes, Jeffrey Buis, triumphs, giving Suzuki its first victory in the new Sportbike class and its first win in the WorldSBK paddock since 2014, as poleman Loris Veneman is immediately out due to a crash. Those are some of the highlights from the first race for the WorldSPB protagonists at the historic TT Circuit Assen, but there’s more. The dominant Kawasakis seen in Portugal were kept in check this time, although they still completed the podium. Xavi Artigas finished second, making his world debut in production-based racing and returning to the podium for the first time since 2023, when he was still competing in Moto3. Right behind him came David Salvador, who, after the Portimao double podium, secured 3rd place by just 48 thousandths over Vannucci, the top Aprilia at the checkered flag. Here’s how it unfolded.

Matteo, you were so close!

A proud fighter for the top three, but it wasn’t quite enough. Still, a round of applause for Race 1 by Matteo Vannucci (Revo-M2), who battled for the podium in the closing stages but slipped to fourth on the very last lap. Qualifying hadn’t gone well for him or our other flag-bearers, but he proved solid in the race, and tomorrow there’s Race 2 for another shot. The other Italians climbed too, like Bruno Ieraci (CM Triumph Factory Racing), who took sixth by just over a tenth ahead of teammate Elia Bartolini. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) and Mirko Gennai (Panattoni BGR Smrz Racing) were the last Italians in the points, while Alessandro Di Persio (ARCO Yamaha MotoR University Team) was 17th ahead of Thomas Benetti (MMR/Aprilia). Lastly, a pity for Mattia Sorrenti (Revo-M2), one of those involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 10 on Lap 1 and forced to retire immediately.

Suzuki ends the drought

A very special triumph for both rider and brand. Winning at home is everyone’s dream, and Jeffrey Buis (Track & Trades Wixx Racing), king of Assen in 2025 in WorldSSP300, managed to do it again in this new category, while also writing history aboard his Suzuki GSX-8R. As mentioned, the Hamamatsu manufacturer hadn’t won in this paddock since 2014, the sole year of Eugene Laverty with Suzuki and a first (and only) win in Superbike Race 1 at Phillip Island. Buis thus delights the home fans, who had already had to bid farewell on Lap 1 to the poleman Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki), who crashed at Turn 16 along with Fenton Seabright (PHR Performance Triumph). Buis had to sweat for it, but in the end he took victory ahead of the Kawasakis of Xavi Artigas (MTM Kawasaki), a special result after some tough years in Grand Prix racing and a strong reset from the CIV Supersport in 2025. Third on the podium was David Salvador (Team ProDina Kawasaki XCI), who keeps his streak going (three podiums in three races so far) in this new class.

And where’s the points leader? KOVE in the points

With the homologation issues resolved, the Chinese brand collects its first points in the new Sportbike thanks to Benat Fernandez, the most recent World Supersport 300 champion and lead rider of the KOVE Racing Team 109. The one who hasn’t really shown up so far this weekend at the TT Circuit Assen is Antonio Torres (Team ProDina Kawasaki XCI), who arrived as the championship leader: he didn’t shine in qualifying and ended this first race with a modest 10th place. Finally, a recap of the crashers: at Turn 10 on the opening lap, Sorrenti, Harrison Dessoy (PHR Performance Triumph) and Alvaro Fuertes (Deza-Box 77 Racing Team) went down, with the latter the only one able to rejoin. A few laps later, Miguel Oliveira’s protégé, Tomas Alonso, also crashed, and lastly we note a technical problem for Troy Sovicka (Panattoni BGR Smrz Racing).

Sportbike Race 1 results