MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoAmerica Superbike: JD Beach and Bobby Fong together on the Yamaha Attack Performance team

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Monday, 26 January 2026 at 19:13
Beach e Fong su Yamaha nel motoAmerica Superbike
Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. has confirmed the Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing lineup for the 2026 MotoAmerica Superbike season. JD Beach will join the firmly confirmed Bobby Fong.
For the team led by Richard Stanboli, this marks the seventh consecutive season as Yamaha’s official squad, with the goal of making another title push and adding to a trophy case that already includes four championships and 70 wins in the premier class.
“We’re happy to welcome JD Beach back to the Yamaha family and look forward to working with him,” said Richard Stanboli, Team Principal of Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing. “He’s one of the hardest-working riders out there. We’re confident that, with an intensive testing program, he can be a front-runner and a regular on the podium. We’re also pleased to have Bobby Fong with us again to continue the path we started last season.”
In 2025 Yamaha performed at the highest level even if the title slipped away. With six wins and 14 podiums, Bobby Fong stayed in the championship fight until the final rounds, ultimately finishing third overall. The R1 proved to be a winning machine, ready to go all-in in an increasingly competitive championship.
2026 is a make-or-break year for JD Beach. After a career made of titles, detours, and comebacks, the American rider is finally where he’s always wanted to be: on the factory Yamaha Superbike. Two Supersport titles, two Superbike wins with Attack Performance’s R1, 12 victories in flat track—Beach arrives with a massive technical toolkit and a hunger that rivals the top riders in the class.
After returning full-time to MotoAmerica and taking second in Stock 1000 in 2025, Beach is now aiming straight for the big prize.
“This has always been my goal,” he said bluntly. “I know the level will be extremely high. It’s not easy to step into Jake Gagne’s shoes, but I’ll give everything to put the R1 at the front.”
Bobby Fong has therefore been confirmed. The Californian rider, the 2019 Supersport champion, boasts 11 Superbike wins and in 2025 served as the benchmark for Yamaha’s premier-class project.

Read also

Darryn Binder: farewell to the MotoGP World Championship, new MotoAmerica chapter with Celtic/Warhorse HSBK DucatiDarryn Binder: farewell to the MotoGP World Championship, new MotoAmerica chapter with Celtic/Warhorse HSBK Ducati
Ben Spies reveals the plan: a champion’s mindset with Herrin and accelerated growth for Di Mario in SupersportBen Spies reveals the plan: a champion’s mindset with Herrin and accelerated growth for Di Mario in Supersport
MotoAmerica

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

italtrans-moto2-2026
Road Racing

Huertas the leader, Munoz the gamble, Moreira ambassador: Italtrans kick-starts Moto2 2026

24 January 2026
reds-fantic-moto2
Road Racing

Eric de Seynes between Moto2 and the REDS project: what's behind the acquisition of Fantic

23 January 2026

More news

Alvaro Bautista Barni Racing Team Ducati Superbike SBK

SBK, Jerez Test: How did Alvaro Bautista’s debut with the Barni team go?

Superbike
Gran Premio MotoGP

MotoGP 2026 betting odds: 'Bez' chases Marquez, Bagnaia becomes an outsider

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP 2026

Quartararo and Yamaha heading for a showdown: "I don't have time to waste"

MotoGP
Yamaha MotoGP

Are 2026 MotoGP bikes lookalikes? A consequence of the 2027 regulations

MotoGP

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati-Pecco Bagnaia: All Signs Point to a Split

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP 2026

Quartararo and Yamaha heading for a showdown: "I don't have time to waste"

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu wins over the MotoGP crowd: now let the track do the talking

MotoGP
Montella (1)

Foul weather in Portugal: Superbike risks a complete washout

Superbike
Jonathan Rea Jake Dixon Honda HRC Superbike SBK

Jonathan Rea backs the Honda SBK project, Dixon: "They're spending a lot of money"

Superbike

Loading