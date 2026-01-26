MotoAmerica Superbike: JD Beach and Bobby Fong together on the Yamaha Attack Performance team

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. has confirmed the Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing lineup for the 2026 MotoAmerica Superbike season. JD Beach will join the firmly confirmed Bobby Fong.

For the team led by Richard Stanboli, this marks the seventh consecutive season as Yamaha’s official squad, with the goal of making another title push and adding to a trophy case that already includes four championships and 70 wins in the premier class.

“We’re happy to welcome JD Beach back to the Yamaha family and look forward to working with him,” said Richard Stanboli, Team Principal of Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing. “He’s one of the hardest-working riders out there. We’re confident that, with an intensive testing program, he can be a front-runner and a regular on the podium. We’re also pleased to have Bobby Fong with us again to continue the path we started last season.”

In 2025 Yamaha performed at the highest level even if the title slipped away. With six wins and 14 podiums, Bobby Fong stayed in the championship fight until the final rounds, ultimately finishing third overall. The R1 proved to be a winning machine, ready to go all-in in an increasingly competitive championship.

2026 is a make-or-break year for JD Beach. After a career made of titles, detours, and comebacks, the American rider is finally where he’s always wanted to be: on the factory Yamaha Superbike. Two Supersport titles, two Superbike wins with Attack Performance’s R1, 12 victories in flat track—Beach arrives with a massive technical toolkit and a hunger that rivals the top riders in the class.

After returning full-time to MotoAmerica and taking second in Stock 1000 in 2025, Beach is now aiming straight for the big prize.

“This has always been my goal,” he said bluntly. “I know the level will be extremely high. It’s not easy to step into Jake Gagne’s shoes, but I’ll give everything to put the R1 at the front.”

Bobby Fong has therefore been confirmed. The Californian rider, the 2019 Supersport champion, boasts 11 Superbike wins and in 2025 served as the benchmark for Yamaha’s premier-class project.