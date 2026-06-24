Ducati-Marquez renewal, the backstory: retirement clause and 'ambassador' plan

Marc Marquez has returned to being the favorite for the MotoGP title fight, but in reality he always was. Even after post-Le Mans surgery on his arm and foot, nothing and no one seems able to stop the Ducati champion. From -102 to -40 points in just two Grands Prix, now the comeback is more than possible.

Marquez amazes everyone

Pecco Bagnaia could do nothing against his garage mate in Brno. At the end of the race the Piedmontese rider admitted: "Maybe, as Ai [Ogura] said, I should ask Marc to let me win a race." The double triumph in Hungary and the Czech Republic has propelled Marc Marquez back to the top areas of MotoGP, sweeping away any doubts about his physical and psychological condition. His shoulder is not yet in top shape; it probably will be after the summer break. But it does not represent a serious obstacle, and rivals cannot take advantage. The technical and talent gap of #93 is just too great!

MM93’s psychological supremacy

Marquez is astonishing even the Ducati crew. Until a few weeks ago, a swift return to the top step of the podium seemed impossible. "Marc is incredible and never ceases to amaze me," confessed Davide Tardozzi to 'AS'. "We know exactly what his physical condition is, and what he’s doing is superhuman... He’s a great professional and a great talent, but it’s his human side that makes the difference and leads him to achieve these results."

A supremacy not only technical, but also mental. In a potential final head-to-head with Bezzecchi, the Cervera phenomenon can count on a better ability to handle pressure. Marco’s emotional fragility was evident in Brno, with that slap dealt to the track marshal after the crash in the MotoGP Sprint. Another point in favor (and not a small one) for the nine-time world champion who, the day after his second win of the season, finally made official the renewal with the Emilia-based manufacturer through 2028.

Marc between present and future

From here on it will be an upward trajectory for Marc Marquez, still dealing with issues in his right shoulder. It’s hard to say how long it will take him to definitively put the latest injury behind him. Certainly, his condition is not an obstacle to victory. "After Mugello, it was crucial for Marc to win two races in a row," commented Gigi Dall’Igna. "This will give him confidence, because it’s clear he’s not yet at 100%, and time is on our side... I don’t know what percentage he’s at; only he can know. But the important thing is to win races."

Ducati is climbing the standings step by step after a tough start to the Championship. And it’s looking to the future. After Marc’s renewal, it will be time to announce the arrival of Pedro Acosta. Almost certainly in Borgo Panigale they will wait for the Aprilia-Bagnaia announcement before making public the signing of the Spanish talent. Pecco will be paired with ‘Bez’; Marc and Pedro together on the Desmosedici GP. The new MotoGP era with 850cc engines will be inaugurated by this great Italy–Spain showdown… once again.

A renewal with a clause

For Marquez it will be a new challenge with the switch to Pirelli tires, after previously racing on Bridgestone and Michelin rubber. The Catalan superstar is also just one premier-class title short of matching Giacomo Agostini’s all-time record of eight titles, and 14 victories away from reaching Valentino Rossi’s record of 89 MotoGP wins. The contract signed with Ducati could include an early retirement clause in case of physical problems and an “ambassador” plan for his post-career. Nothing is left to chance, and the Italian brand wants to be tied for life to the Cervera legend.