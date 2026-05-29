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Aprilia Racing officially unveils new main sponsor: an ambitious plan to dominate MotoGP

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 29 May 2026 at 11:47
aprilia-monster-motogp
Aprilia Racing and Monster Energy have announced a new multi-year partnership, kicking off at this Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.
Just before the start of the first MotoGP free practice session of the Mugello GP, the much-rumored deal was made official. Aprilia Racing, riding the momentum of a sensational start to 2026, has finally found the main sponsor it had long been seeking—and in fact, Monster Energy will become the structure’s title sponsor in 2027. Starting with this event at Mugello, the iconic three-claw logo has appeared on the RS-GPs and on the suits of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin. What’s more, for the latter the Red Bull sponsor name, usually prominent on his helmet, has been replaced by a kanji. A move that seems to bring the Noale brand and the Spanish rider even closer—could this also have consequences on the rider market? Let’s also remember this is the same main sponsor that has supported Yamaha for years, even lending its name to the factory team... Will there be repercussions for Iwata, or will the commitment remain with both brands?
Aprilia Racing and Monster Energy announce a new multi-year partnership at the Mugello GP

Aprilia’s statement 

The arrival of a global partner like Monster Energy to the team is further confirmation of the strength and ambition of Aprilia Racing’s sporting project. At a time of strong growth, with the team among the main protagonists in MotoGP, this partnership further consolidates its sporting and technological path. The fact that Monster Energy is Aprilia Racing’s first title sponsor is a source of immense pride. Monster Energy is a global company whose vision perfectly matches that of racing. Speed, adrenaline, passion, and excellence are hallmarks of both companies, and there is no stronger union than that between those who share the same values.
The partnership comes at the perfect time for Aprilia Racing. In recent years, the Noale manufacturer has followed a steady growth trajectory in the premier class, where in 2025 it established itself as the European constructor with the most victories in the history of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship. In 2025, Aprilia achieved its highest number of wins in a single season to date, taking third in the riders’ championship with Marco Bezzecchi and second in the constructors’ championship. This trend has continued in 2026, a season in which Aprilia claimed the first three Grand Prix victories of the year, stood on the podium in the first five races, and achieved a historic all-French podium at the French GP with a 1-2-3. The Aprilia Racing team is currently also leading the riders’ standings, with first and second place, and the manufacturer tops both the constructors’ and teams’ standings.

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Aprilia

byDiana Tamantini

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