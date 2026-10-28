Diogo Moreira is already on track at Sepang. Preparing for this weekend’s Malaysian GP, the Brazilian rider took to the circuit’s 5,543 metres on his road bike, at the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

The feedback from the tests in Austria last August has boosted Moreira’s optimism. The LCR team rider, promoted to Honda’s factory team for 2027 alongside Fabio Quartararo, is looking ahead to next season with openly stated ambitions: «If we look at the times from the test in Austria, I’d say Honda could fight for the World Championship», he explained in an interview with Motorsport.com.

A bold statement, which Moreira himself tempers with due caution. No one, not even at HRC, can know how much their rivals held back during testing. And the same applies in reverse: «We don’t know what the others held back, or what we held back ourselves».

The verdict postponed until Malaysia

A definitive assessment will have to wait until the group tests in Malaysia next February. In the meantime, Moreira is convinced that they have a solid starting point and highlights the efforts of the Japanese manufacturer, which he believes has invested more resources in the new project. On a personal level, the goal is to raise the bar: first understand where the new bike stands, then aim for something more. «It’s still too early to know whether we can fight for the championship, although I’m clear that my goals will be ambitious».

He is approaching the move to the factory team with more excitement than reverence. He has this season and another two years on his contract ahead of him, so he was in no rush while Honda took its time deciding. Confirmation came internally on a Saturday in Japan, during the weekend when he claimed a podium in the Sprint. «It was fairly logical that they would choose me, although confirmation was still pending», he said.

The Ogura precedent and the lesson of the tyres

I remember Ai Ogura and Sergio Garcia flying in the first few races, and in the end Ogura won the championship. I think something similar could happen in MotoGP». With the new regulations, Moreira is convinced that the opening races of 2027 will carry enormous weight: the bikes are changing, but so are the tyres, and whoever starts with the best technical package can build a decisive advantage. To explain this, he points to Moto2 and the arrival of Pirelli tyres. «».

As for his teammate, Moreira sees going up against a world champion like Quartararo as an incentive to improve. «Fabio has an enormous amount of talent and a great work ethic, as well as the experience of a world champion. We can have a good season and help Honda continue to grow». The real answers will come on track, when it becomes clear whether the optimism born in Austria was justified.