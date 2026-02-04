MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK, the Aruba Ducati team is unveiled: Lecuona challenges Bulega for the 2026 title

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Wednesday, 04 February 2026 at 07:48
Bulega Lecuona Aruba Ducati Superbike SBK 2026
The Aruba Ducati WorldSBK team held its 2026 season launch today: Bulega and Lecuona with clear ideas.
With Toprak Razgatlioglu moving to MotoGP, it’s natural to point to Nicolò Bulega as the leading contender for the 2026 Superbike world title. After two years as runner-up, the rider from Emilia dreams of finally wearing the world crown. It would close the circle, after winning the Supersport title in 2023.
A new teammate has arrived in the Aruba.it Racing Ducati garage: in place of Alvaro Bautista is Iker Lecuona. Coming off four years in SBK with Honda, the Valencian has the opportunity of his career and he doesn’t want to waste it. Unfortunately, the winter tests at Jerez and Portimao were spoiled by bad weather, which hampered development work on the new Panigale V4 R. The hope is that at Phillip Island (February 16–17) the weather will allow for normal running.

Superbike 2026, Aruba Ducati team launch

This evening the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team held its launch event for the 2026 Superbike season. It took place at the Aruba Auditorium in Ponte San Pietro (Bergamo), where Aruba’s headquarters are located. Plenty of red on the team leathers and on the Panigale V4, highlighted by the new matte Centenary Red and the double white stripe. The shade of red chosen is the same used in 1949 for the Ducati 60, the first complete motorcycle that marked the Company’s entry among motorcycle manufacturers, and later for the 1955 Gran Sport Marianna, the first Ducati designed specifically for racing by Fabio Taglioni.
Nicolò Bulega -I’m really very happy to start the season: at last we get going again because the winter has been very long. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t help us during testing, and that’s why I can’t wait to be in Australia, hoping to quickly find the right feeling with the team. But I’m convinced it won’t take long. I’m very motivated and sure it can be a great season. Last year we fought for the title until the final race. We have to try to put everything together to go for the championship.”
Iker Lecuona -I’m very happy to be part of this team: the best team with the best bike. It’s without a doubt the biggest opportunity so far in my career, and for that I want to thank my family, my wife, my friends, my manager, and of course Aruba Racing and Ducati for believing in me. Let’s see what we can do during the season, how we can improve day by day. The goal is clear: put ourselves in a position to fight for the title and try to win it.”

Read also

Superbike in the dark, tests canceled and risk of chaos: what could happen in AustraliaSuperbike in the dark, tests canceled and risk of chaos: what could happen in Australia
Portimao SBK Test: Yamaha throws in the towel, Bulega leads midway through Day 2Portimao SBK Test: Yamaha throws in the towel, Bulega leads midway through Day 2
Ducati

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Nicolo Bulega Aruba Ducati Superbike SBK
Superbike

SBK, the strengths of the new Ducati and Toprak's departure: the interview with Bulega (VIDEO)

04 February 2026
Bimota KB998 Alex Lowes Axel Bassani Superbike WorldSBK
Superbike

SBK 2026, the Bimota team raises the bar: Lowes and Bassani are determined not to disappoint

04 February 2026

More news

aprilia-aero-seat-motogp

Aprilia RS-GP26: new 'hedgehog' aerodynamic feature and non-stop testing for 2026

MotoGP
Davide Tardozzi con Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta to Ducati? Davide Tardozzi’s response

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Yamaha and Honda in MotoGP: if Iwata weeps, Asaka laughs

MotoGP
Nicolo Bulega Aruba Ducati Superbike SBK

SBK, the strengths of the new Ducati and Toprak's departure: the interview with Bulega (VIDEO)

Superbike

Popular articles

motogp-mm93-comeback (1)

Marc Marquez returns, Quartararo—what a crash! Plenty of work at the Sepang test

MotoGP
motogp-pre-test-sepang-2026

Marc Marquez is back; Martin and Aldeguer absent: 2026 kicks off with the Sepang Test

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Farewell to Gresini, Alex Marquez: "It's time to take a risk"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati Test Sepang MotoGP

Marc Marquez tops the Sepang timesheets but warns: "The priority is something else

MotoGP
mm93-motogp-test-sepang-day1

Marc Márquez restarts in style; aerodynamics reigns at the Sepang test

MotoGP

Loading