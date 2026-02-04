SBK, the Aruba Ducati team is unveiled: Lecuona challenges Bulega for the 2026 title

The Aruba Ducati WorldSBK team held its 2026 season launch today: Bulega and Lecuona with clear ideas.

With Toprak Razgatlioglu moving to MotoGP, it’s natural to point to Nicolò Bulega as the leading contender for the 2026 Superbike world title. After two years as runner-up, the rider from Emilia dreams of finally wearing the world crown. It would close the circle, after winning the Supersport title in 2023.

A new teammate has arrived in the Aruba.it Racing Ducati garage: in place of Alvaro Bautista is Iker Lecuona. Coming off four years in SBK with Honda, the Valencian has the opportunity of his career and he doesn’t want to waste it. Unfortunately, the winter tests at Jerez and Portimao were spoiled by bad weather, which hampered development work on the new Panigale V4 R. The hope is that at Phillip Island (February 16–17) the weather will allow for normal running.

Superbike 2026, Aruba Ducati team launch

This evening the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team held its launch event for the 2026 Superbike season. It took place at the Aruba Auditorium in Ponte San Pietro (Bergamo), where Aruba’s headquarters are located. Plenty of red on the team leathers and on the Panigale V4, highlighted by the new matte Centenary Red and the double white stripe. The shade of red chosen is the same used in 1949 for the Ducati 60, the first complete motorcycle that marked the Company’s entry among motorcycle manufacturers, and later for the 1955 Gran Sport Marianna, the first Ducati designed specifically for racing by Fabio Taglioni.

Nicolò Bulega - “I’m really very happy to start the season: at last we get going again because the winter has been very long. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t help us during testing, and that’s why I can’t wait to be in Australia, hoping to quickly find the right feeling with the team. But I’m convinced it won’t take long. I’m very motivated and sure it can be a great season. Last year we fought for the title until the final race. We have to try to put everything together to go for the championship.”