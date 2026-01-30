SBK, Iker Lecuona explains the Honda-to-Ducati switch: "Here's what's changed

Lecuona shared his opinion after the Superbike test at Portimão: despite the rain, he still found it useful to ride.

The first day was spent entirely in the garage at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, but on the second day the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team decided to send its riders out, even with the track heavily wet. Nicolò Bulega completed 15 laps, also setting the best time, while Iker Lecuona finished behind him with 33 laps to his name. The Italian rider described the SBK tests held between Jerez and Portimão as “useless,” since the track was never completely dry. For his new teammate, in his first year with the team and on a Panigale V4 R, riding in wet conditions also proved a bit more useful. He also had a crash, but without any negative consequences.

In any case, for both riders and the rest of the Superbike grid it will be important to have better conditions at the final pre-season test at Phillip Island (February 16–17), where the first round of the 2026 calendar will then take place. With a new Panigale this year, it is crucial for Ducati to be able to ride in dry conditions.

Superbike Test Portimão: Lecuona’s takeaway

Lecuona isn’t thrilled about having to ride in the rain, but he still emphasized the importance of working with the new team and the new bike: "I think it was one of the worst winter tests we’ve ever had. In the past," he told Speedweek, "we at least had an entire dry day to set up the bike. This time it was only rain, only thunderstorms—overall a disaster. Still, I wanted to ride, and the team wanted it too, because everything is new for me and I simply need laps to learn."

The rider from Valencia is able to see some positives after the Superbike test at Portimão: "I’m really happy with the work we did, with my crew chief, and with the bike. I have a great feeling, even on a very difficult track and in these conditions. In some sections it was extremely slippery, but we like the overall feeling. We found a good base on low-grip tracks like this, and also at Jerez, where the grip was higher. Overall, I’m satisfied."

SBK, from Honda to Ducati: what changed for Iker

Lecuona was also asked about the differences between riding a Ducati Panigale V4 R and a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: "Everything has changed," he replied. "The feeling was completely different when I first got on the bike. This bike needs to be ridden more gently, smoothly, more calmly. I try not to push the bike too hard and, overall, it worked well. I have to ride completely differently compared to the Honda, maybe a bit closer to MotoGP. I need to be more in tune with the aerodynamics, the power, and the electronics. On this bike it works very well, but I still have a lot to learn."

The Spaniard knows he has a bike with great potential in his hands, but he needs to put in more miles—and on dry tarmac—to get the most out of it. He has already stated that 2026 could be the most important year of his career, because he is in a team that can allow him to aim for victory, and he does not intend to waste the great opportunity he has received.