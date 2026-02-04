SBK 2026, the Bimota team raises the bar: Lowes and Bassani are determined not to disappoint

The Bimota
by Kawasaki Racing Team also presents itself for the new Superbike season: Lowes and Bassani are eager to be protagonists.
Kawasaki is investing in relaunching the Bimota
brand and in 2025 decided to bring it back to the WorldSBK Championship with the KB998 Rimini. The engine and some technologies are from the Ninja ZX-10RR; apart from that, it’s a new bike that, in its debut year, showed good potential in the hands of Alex Lowes
and Axel Bassani. In particular, those of the experienced English rider, who managed to take the Italian brand to the podium four times between full-length races and the Superpole Race. The Venetian rider struggled a bit more, but in 2026 he aims to raise his level, thanks also to the new crew chief Uri Pallares. Everyone in the box wants to improve and achieve more important results than last year.
This evening the presentation of the Bimota
by Kawasaki Racing Team took place at the team’s headquarters in Granollers, near Barcelona. On the occasion, the documentary titled "bimota: Racing Prometheus
" was also shown.