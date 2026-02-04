MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK 2026, the Bimota team raises the bar: Lowes and Bassani are determined not to disappoint

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Wednesday, 04 February 2026 at 07:46
Bimota KB998 Alex Lowes Axel Bassani Superbike WorldSBK
The Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team also presents itself for the new Superbike season: Lowes and Bassani are eager to be protagonists.
Kawasaki is investing in relaunching the Bimota brand and in 2025 decided to bring it back to the WorldSBK Championship with the KB998 Rimini. The engine and some technologies are from the Ninja ZX-10RR; apart from that, it’s a new bike that, in its debut year, showed good potential in the hands of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani. In particular, those of the experienced English rider, who managed to take the Italian brand to the podium four times between full-length races and the Superpole Race. The Venetian rider struggled a bit more, but in 2026 he aims to raise his level, thanks also to the new crew chief Uri Pallares. Everyone in the box wants to improve and achieve more important results than last year.

Superbike 2026, Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team presentation

This evening the presentation of the Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team took place at the team’s headquarters in Granollers, near Barcelona. On the occasion, the documentary titled "bimota: Racing Prometheus" was also shown.
ALEX LOWES - "Normally winter is very short and intense for us. We use this period to bring the whole team together with our sponsors and partners and to unveil the new colors for 2026. Now we have a full year of data with this new Bimota project and, together with some improvements made during the off-season, we can’t wait to get to Phillip Island and start racing. We know, as always, that the challenge ahead is great, but we are ready. It’s time to have fun and see what we can achieve."
AXEL BASSANI - "In WorldSBK there’s no real off-season and, to be honest, that’s exactly how I like it, because it fuels my ambition to get on the podium with the KB998 Rimini. As an Italian, I consider it a duty to give my all for Bimota’s racing project. The BbKRT is making a truly significant effort ahead of our first race. It will be an epic season, so join us on this journey."

