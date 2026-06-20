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Baltus KO after Brno crash, to miss Assen too: how is the Fantic Moto2 rider?

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 20 June 2026 at 15:40
baltus-fantic-moto2-update
Barry Baltus didn’t get off lightly in the nasty crash during Moto2 Practice at Brno: the situation of the Fantic rider.
It wasn’t just a blow to the head for Barry Baltus—there’s more to it. Specifically, a dislocation of the left shoulder with tendon damage, which will require surgery. After spending the night in the hospital under precautionary observation following yesterday’s crash, the Belgian Fantic rider left the Czech hospital and returned to the circuit, to the box of his Moto2 team, which is now in action at the Automotodrom Brno with only Tony Arbolino. Unfortunately for Fantic, just 21st for tomorrow’s Czech Republic GP, the only Italian outside the top 18 for Q2, unlike Vietti and rookie Lunetta...
What is known now is that Barry Baltus will definitely not contest the Assen GP scheduled for next week, but at the moment no recovery timeline is being suggested, pending the operation first. A possible replacement for the Dutch round and for as long as needed is also being evaluated: as a reminder, tendon injuries are the worst and require a significantly longer recovery process than a “simple” bone fracture.

Fantic Moto2 statement

“Following yesterday’s incident during free practice for the Czech Republic Grand Prix, Barry Baltus underwent further medical examinations. The Belgian rider was diagnosed with a dislocation of the left shoulder associated with a tendon injury. After spending the night under medical observation, Barry left the hospital and returned to the team at the circuit. Surgery is scheduled for Monday and unfortunately he will miss the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen. His recovery will be closely monitored in the coming weeks before a plan is set for his return to racing. Forza, Barry. We’ll be by your side every step of the way.”

Read also

Italjet Gresini, blow for Lopez: he raced yesterday with two fractures! The Moto2 rider’s conditionItaljet Gresini, blow for Lopez: he raced yesterday with two fractures! The Moto2 rider’s condition
Red flag in Brno: Baltus declared unfit, Fantic Moto2 down to only Arbolino. The situationRed flag in Brno: Baltus declared unfit, Fantic Moto2 down to only Arbolino. The situation
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byDiana Tamantini

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