MotoGP Brno Sprint: Bagnaia holds off Ogura to triumph; disaster for Bezzecchi

Ducati celebrates with Bagnaia in the sprint race at Brno, where Marquez also makes the podium: Ogura is the best Aprilia, while Bezzecchi crashes at the end and throws away points.

Pecco Bagnaia prevails in the MotoGP Sprint of the Czech Republic Grand Prix. A perfect performance by the Ducati Lenovo Team rider, who did well to keep poleman Ai Ogura at bay, never allowing him to attack. The Brno podium is completed by Marc Marquez with the other red Desmosedici GP26.

Fourth place for Fabio Di Giannantonio with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team’s Ducati, ahead of Jorge Martin’s Aprilia. The points zone is completed by Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, Fermin Aldeguer, and Brad Binder. A sprint race to forget for Marco Bezzecchi, who with a few laps to go crashed at turn 3 while holding fifth place and could have “comfortably” taken 4 points.

MotoGP Brno: the sprint race report

LAP 1/10: Bagnaia takes the lead at the start, followed by Ogura, Moreira, Marquez, Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Acosta, Fernandez, and Martin. MOREIRA AND VINALES CRASH AT TURN 12.

LAP 2: Pecco is shadowed by Ogura, with Marquez and Diggia a bit further back. Bez still fifth.

LAP 3: Fernandez runs wide, Martin snatches seventh from him. Bastianini is ninth, the last in the points. Meanwhile Bagnaia pulls away from Ogura, the gap is eight tenths.

LAP 4: Pecco sets the fastest lap of the sprint race, extending his lead over Ogura to nine tenths. Acosta and Martin fight for sixth place.

LAP 5: Ogura responds and claws back three tenths to Bagnaia. Marquez is six tenths off the Japanese rider and has an 8–9 tenth margin over Diggia, who in turn has over one second on Bezzecchi.

LAP 6: ACOSTA CRASHES AT TURN 11, HE WAS SIXTH.

LAP 7: Bagnaia reacts and maintains a 6–7 tenth gap over Ogura, who now has Marquez four tenths behind.

LAP 8: Luca Marini crashes at turn 13. Bagnaia’s lead shrinks, Ogura seems to have more pace. Marquez is lurking too.

LAP 9: BEZZECCHI CRASHES AT TURN 3, INCREDIBLE. Pecco gives it everything to keep Ogura behind, three to four tenths between them. Marquez is right there with them.

LAP 10: Bagnaia continues to keep Ogura at a safe distance, while Marquez has lost ground to the Japanese rider. BAGNAIA DOES IT, SPRINT WIN AHEAD OF OGURA AND MARQUEZ.

FINISHING ORDER AND FINAL STANDINGS

MotoGP Brno, Sprint results: finishing order and final standings

Czech Republic GP: starting grid

1) Ai Ogura

2) Fabio Di Giannantonio

3) Pecco Bagnaia

4) Marco Bezzecchi

5) Marc Marquez

6) Diogo Moreira

7) Raul Fernandez

8) Pedro Acosta

9) Franco Morbidelli

10) Jorge Martin

11) Fermin Aldeguer

12) Joan Mir

13) Maverick Vinales

14) Fabio Quartararo

15) Luca Marini

16) Enea Bastianini

17) Jack Miller

18) Alex Rins

19) Brad Binder

20) Toprak Razgatlioglu

21) Cal Crutchlow