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Alex Marquez withdraws at Brno: decision made with the team and doctor

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 20 June 2026 at 13:13
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Alex Marquez gave it a try, but his physical condition isn’t optimal yet: the Gresini Racing rider is withdrawing from the Czech Republic GP.
He attempted a comeback, but it’s not time yet. Alex Marquez ended his Brno GP today, the round in which we saw him back on track for the first time since the serious crash in Catalonia. The BK8 Gresini Racing rider had admitted he was feeling rather banged up, inevitably, at the start of the first day of action. The injury wasn’t minor, and the reigning MotoGP runner-up had added that "If we have to stop, we’ll stop," prioritizing his physical condition. Today, after a medical consultation and in agreement with the team, he decided to call it a day at the end of qualifying at the Czech circuit. We’ll see if he’ll be back in action next week at Assen or if he’ll postpone his full return once again.

Gresini Racing’s note on Alex Marquez’s stoppage

"After consulting with the team and Dr. Angel Charte, Alex Marquez has decided to withdraw from the remainder of the Czech Republic Grand Prix, with the goal of continuing his recovery in the best possible way." This is how Nadia Padovani’s team made official the premature stop for their #73 rider after the 4th place achieved in Q1, which would have put him 14th on the grid for both the MotoGP Sprint and the full race of the Czech Republic Grand Prix.
But here comes the choice to step back, as mentioned, putting his far-from-perfect physical condition first. Let’s recall, in the terrifying crash at Montmelo he suffered a broken collarbone, quickly fixed, and above all a marginal fracture of the C7 vertebra, which didn’t require surgery but is clearly the injury that needs the closest monitoring. We’ll now see how his recovery progresses and when we’ll see the Gresini Racing rider back in action.

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Alex Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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