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Two sides to Bezzecchi: the MotoGP leader has a weak spot

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 11:14
Marco Bezzecchi
Everything is going perfectly for Marco Bezzecchi, author of three wins in the first three races of the MotoGP championship—five if you also count the last two of 2025. The Aprilia rider is experiencing a golden moment, but continuing down this path will be very difficult. Ducati is chasing, but not far behind. However, “Bez” still has some room for improvement with the RS-GP.

Sprints are the Achilles’ heel

The feeling with the Noale bike seems perfect, almost magical. The numbers speak for themselves, with three wins from three races and first place in the overall standings, with a 36-point lead in the standings over reigning champion Marc Marquez. Yet Bezzecchi has shown a weak point: the MotoGP Sprints. There’s still work to do in the Saturday races: two retirements since the start of the 2026 season, fourth in Brazil. Despite the hat-trick of victories, this inconsistency in Saturday’s battles could prove fatal for Marco, as happened to his friend Pecco Bagnaia in 2024. The Sprint results turned out to be decisive in awarding the MotoGP title to Jorge Martin.
The Romagna rider’s margin could be much larger were it not for the Saturday mistakes. But will the VR46 Academy talent overcome this Achilles’ heel and extend his lead? Time will tell; in the meantime, Noale is enjoying the provisional leadership. “When he makes a mistake on Saturday, on Sunday he reacts like a champion. It’s a very good sign,” said CEO Massimo Rivola.

Crashes and laps led

Bez isn’t only struggling in the Sprints; he also leads another unfortunate ranking: the number of crashes. In the first three weekends of 2026 he has already recorded six incidents, followed by Jorge Martin, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, and Ai Ogura with four each.
For now, Bezzecchi and his team are focusing on the positives. Five consecutive victories and over a hundred laps led place him alongside names like Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Marc Marquez, and Valentino Rossi. Asked about this comparison, the Aprilia rider feels honored. “I’m left speechless when I hear my name next to legends like Vale or Marc. It’s very hard to describe what I feel.” The pressure grows race after race; they need to keep their feet on the ground because the MotoGP championship has only just begun. “It’s a privilege, but also a pressure... In the end, they’re just numbers; we must stay focused.”

Read also

Diogo Moreira and an uncertain MotoGP future with Honda HRCDiogo Moreira and an uncertain MotoGP future with Honda HRC
VR46 under pressure: Aprilia stuns Ducati, Jerez is the acid testVR46 under pressure: Aprilia stuns Ducati, Jerez is the acid test
Marco Bezzecchi

byLuigi Ciamburro

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