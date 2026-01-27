MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3: complete 2026 testing calendar unveiled

A short while ago it was officially announced which days of the year MotoGP teams will be allowed to test, net of concessions.

Sepang with the shakedown dedicated to test riders, rookies, and manufacturers (Yamaha) with Teams are holding their season launch events for 2026, and the time is approaching when everyone will have to hit the track to prepare for the races. MotoGP will be in action from January 29 to 31 atwith the shakedown dedicated to test riders, rookies, and manufacturers (Yamaha) with Grade D concessions . The first true collective test is scheduled for February 3-4-5, again in Malaysia. It will be the first head-to-head of the year for all teams and riders—an event that always draws huge curiosity after the months-long break since the previous season’s final Grand Prix.

MotoGP 2026 calendar: the official dates of all tests this season

After Sepang, MotoGP will stop in Kuala Lumpur for the season launch event featuring all teams on the grid on February 7. Afterwards, everyone heads to Buriram for the second test on February 21-22. The Chang International Circuit will also host the Thai Grand Prix, the first round of the 2026 calendar.

As for Moto3, pre-season testing will take place in Portimão (February 9-10) and Jerez (February 14-15). The same circuits apply for Moto2, but on different dates: February 11-12 and February 16-17, respectively.

There will also be official in-season tests across the World Championship categories. MotoGP will run at Jerez on April 27, at Barcelona on May 18, at Brno on June 22, and at Spielberg on September 21. The tests in the Czech Republic and Austria will use Pirelli tires, namely those of the brand that will become the sole supplier from 2027, replacing Michelin, which in that year will take over from Pirelli in WorldSBK.

Moto3 will be on track at Jerez on April 28, while Moto2 will run at Barcelona on May 19.