Are 2026 MotoGP bikes lookalikes? A consequence of the 2027 regulations

In motorsport, when a technical solution works, it gets copied. MotoGP is no different, especially given the constraints imposed by the current regulations. This is the case with aerodynamics where, for the 2026 season, all bikes on the grid will align with the solution introduced years ago by Ducati, specifically the closed or boxed profile—call it what you will—of the fairing winglets.

YAMAHA LIKE THE OTHERS

The latest to conform to this spec is Yamaha . During the official presentation held in Jakarta , the triple-profile (triplane) winglets on Fabio Quartararo’s and Alex Rins’ YZR-M1 V4s were replaced by the boxed design already seen on the competition. From Ducati to Aprilia (albeit with a different shape), and also KTM and Honda.

SOLUTION INTRODUCED DURING TESTING

In fact, this was the only real upgrade visible between the presentation and the photos released by Yamaha . The boxed profile winglets from the Three Tuning Forks brand hadn’t been seen publicly until now, though they were tested in private M1 V4 sessions held between Barcelona and Valencia. Other aerodynamic updates will appear in the upcoming tests between Sepang and Buriram, considering that the side fairing and tail unit were still in last season’s configuration.

DESIGNED WITH 2027 IN MIND

The “closed” wing profile, no longer open with a triple profile, is already looking ahead to the 2027 regulations. The 25 mm reduction per side—meaning an overall fairing width reduced by 50 mm (from the current 600 mm to 550 mm)—makes this solution more functional than the “moustaches” we’ve seen in recent years.

FOCUS ON GROUND EFFECT

Additionally, in terms of aerodynamics, development and creativity on the side fairing will be largely unrestricted. This will be the area where ingenuity and solutions concentrate in the years to come, with fairings increasingly designed for ground effect to maximize the Venturi effect. In particular, Aprilia and KTM, judging by what was seen in Valencia with the current 1000cc bikes, have already worked extensively in this area, awaiting Ducati’s response for the Sepang Test.