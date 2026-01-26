MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP 2026 betting odds: 'Bez' chases Marquez, Bagnaia becomes an outsider

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 26 January 2026 at 17:05
Gran Premio MotoGP
The MotoGP World Championship will resume with the Thai GP, from February 27 to March 1. It will be the last season under the old rules, with 1000cc engines, aerodynamics still center stage, and Michelin as tire supplier. It will be a transitional year toward 2027, but once again Ducati starts as the favorite on paper.

Marquez the big favorite

In 2025 Marc Marquez triumphed in style on the Desmosedici GP25, with five rounds to spare. A resounding success for the rider from Cervera, six years after his last world title (with Honda). He put injuries and surgeries behind him to return to the spotlight in the MotoGP class, and remains the “chosen one” not only among insiders but also for the bookmakers. A new world triumph pays 1.50. The outcome of the championship may look foregone, but on the asphalt of the World Championship, the unpredictable is a constant variable...

Two alternatives to Marc

According to major betting sites, the second favorite for the 2026 title is Marco Bezzecchi. The rider from Romagna at Aprilia delivered a thrilling season aboard the RS-GP. Despite the absence of teammate Jorge Martin, the VR46 Academy pupil collected three wins and five podiums, finishing third in the overall standings. A World Championship win by “Bez” is priced at 5.00. On the favorites’ podium is runner-up Alex Marquez (odds 6.00), leader of the Gresini Racing team. The rider from Cervera has earned a factory Ducati for 2026 and will be able to fight on equal terms with his brother Marc and Bagnaia.

The Bagnaia puzzle

Two-time MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia will restart from the back foot. If up to last year he was among the likely protagonists, next season his path seems all uphill. A potential world title for the Piedmontese rider pays 7.50. The fifth major favorite according to the bookmakers is the talent Pedro Acosta, riding the KTM. The Spaniard is listed at 16.00, amid market rumors linking him to Ducati next year. Another rising star is Fermin Aldeguer, who will miss the Sepang test due to injury. The odds assigned to the Gresini rider are 25.00.

MotoGP 2026 odds

Marc Marquez - 1.50
Marco Bezzecchi - 5.00
Alex Marquez - 6.00
Pecco Bagnaia - 7.50
Pedro Acosta - 16.00
Fermin Aldeguer - 25.00
Fabio Di Giannantonio - 33.00
Franco Morbidelli - 33.00
Jorge Martin - 33.00
Enea Bastianini - 66.00
Fabio Quartararo - 66.00
Maverick Vinales - 66.00
Toprak Razgatlioglu - 100.00
Brad Binder - 300.00
Luca Marini - 300.00
Raul Fernandez - 300.00
Joan Mir - 300.00
Ai Ogura - 300.00
Johann Zarco - 300.00
Jack Miller - 1000.00
Alex Rins - 1000.00
Diogo Moreira - 1000.00

