Show in Montevarchi: Jeffrey Herlings makes it 116 at the MXGP of Italy, Adamo off the podium

Jeffrey Herlings triumphs in MXGP , Sacha Coenen wins in MX2: the results of the 2026 Italian GP of the Motocross World Championship.

There could not have been a better gift for Team Gariboldi (HRC Team Petronas Gariboldi Racing) at its home Italian GP. Jeffrey Herlings swept the MXGP field with a win and a 2nd place, clearly leaving behind the technical woes that plagued the last rounds. At the Miravalle motocross track in Montevarchi, the Honda ace signed off on his 116th GP triumph, an outrageous record (Everts’ previous mark was 101!) that the Geldrop talent keeps pushing higher. He claws back a few points in the overall, though not too many, since Lucas Coenen (KTM), even without winning, is still right there, taking 2nd overall at the GP. In MX2, Sacha Coenen (KTM) wins with a pair of runner-up finishes and leaves the Arezzo venue still as the solid leader in the standings. And the Italians? Here’s how it went.

MXGP: Herlings says 116

Noteworthy on Saturday were injuries for Ruben Fernandez (Honda) and rookie Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna), while the qualifying race was won by Tim Gajser (Yamaha) ahead of Jan Pancar (KTM) and our debutant Andrea Adamo (KTM). Come Sunday, the first moto delivers a twist: Gajser runs into trouble early after an incident that damaged his YZ450FM, compromising his race (he would finish last and lapped). Jeffrey Herlings, on the other hand, secured the win over a gritty Maxime Renaux, weakened by a virus but 2nd at the flag.

The podium was completed by points leader Lucas Coenen, with a nice tricolor highlight from Ducati’s Calvin Vlaanderen in 4th. On to Race 2 and this time Tim Gajser set the pace, taking a commanding victory by 6 seconds over Herlings, with Coenen again in third. Just off the podium came Andrea Adamo, who would also finish 4th overall. As mentioned, the GP win goes to Jeffrey Herlings over Lucas Coenen and a solid Maxime Renaux, with 6th place for the only Ducati left in MXGP ahead of the returning Tom Vialle.

MXGP, the overall standings after the Italian GP

MX2: Sacha Coenen extends his lead

Saturday’s qualifying went to Mathis Valin (Kawasaki), his second pole of the season and the only poleman in 2026 besides points leader Sacha Coenen, who this time was 4th behind the Triumph duo. Then it was time for Sunday’s races, and the British brand started in style: Guillem Farres took the first moto win ahead of KTM’s Belgian points leader, with reigning champion Simon Langenfelder in third. The Italians were far back; a top 10 for Ducati’s most “at-home” rider Ferruccio Zanchi ahead of Valerio Lata (Honda). Triumph prevailed again in Race 2, but with the other rider, Camden McLellan, who beat the MX2 leader and Liam Everts (Husqvarna); Valerio Lata claimed 6th in the moto. A pair of second places was enough for Sacha Coenen to secure the GP victory and also stretch his lead over Farres and McLellan, his closest pursuers in the overall standings as well. As for the Italians, Valerio Lata finished 9th overall, Ferruccio Zanchi 12th at the GP.

MX2, the overall standings after the Italian GP