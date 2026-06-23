Ageless Cairoli: three AMA Pro Motocross rounds with Ducati—here’s when and where

"Where shall we meet?" Tony Cairoli ready for a new triple MX challenge with Ducati in the United States—here’s when and where he’ll race.

Look who’s back, Tony Cairoli! It’s been known for a while, but now comes the official confirmation from the nine-time MX world champion himself via his social channels, revealing all the events he’ll start. The 40-year-old from Patti is set for a new challenge with the Ducati Desmo450 MX: three rounds overseas in AMA Pro Motocross next July. As mentioned, Cairoli himself laid it all out: fans can follow him on the weekend of July 4 at RedBud MX in the city of Buchanan, Michigan, then the weekend of 07/11 at The Wick 338 Motocross in Southwick, Massachusetts, finishing with the July 18 event at Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville, Minnesota.

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Cairoli and Ducati, America calls again

He stepped away from full-time competition quite a few years ago now, but he remains a cornerstone of Ducati’s project and hasn’t truly left racing behind. In fact, we already saw him in the USA in 2025, at RedBud and Spring Creek, where he’ll also race this year, with the addition of the round at The Wick. A challenge not with his iconic #222, but with #93, which all too clearly evokes Marc Marquez and Ducati ( fresh from a renewal for the next two MotoGP seasons ). Not only that: besides facing the super Lawrence brothers, Cairoli will also go up against the current MXGP points leader, the fierce Belgian Lucas Coenen. Let’s remember, already a standout on debut and also entered in the July 11 event for the second of three planned wild cards alongside his twin Sacha, who will race in the 250 class.

There’s no shortage of a touch of skepticism among fans: alongside those who support him unconditionally, some say perhaps it’s really time to stop, to focus on testing and development, and others think he might only ‘get in the way’ of the championship frontrunners. Every opinion, expressed without insults as in this case, is always welcome, but it will then be up to Tony Cairoli himself to show us what his current form truly is.