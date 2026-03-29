Superbike Portimao: in reverse, Locatelli and Yamaha slower than a year ago

Ducati is thrashing the competition not only on its own merits but also because its rivals are clearly going backwards instead of improving. The case of Yamaha—and in particular its lead rider, Andrea Locatelli —is nothing short of shocking.

In Race 1 of the second World Championship round, Nicolò Bulega won with ease, cruising home alongside his new teammate Iker Lecuona on his first Ducati podium. The championship leader completed the 20-lap distance in 39'34"579, five seconds quicker than the same race a year ago. On that occasion, Bulega finished second in a sprint behind Toprak Razgatlioglu on the BMW.

Yamaha in reverse

In 2025 Andrea Locatelli finished third, 8 seconds behind the leading duo. He covered the distance in 33'47". Twelve months later he finished twelfth, 24 seconds behind Bulega, clocking 33'58". So a clear step backward, over half a second per lap. Here’s the situation: by homologating the new version of the Panigale V4 R with the double-sided swingarm, the Italian brand has taken another significant step forward. Yamaha, on the other hand, has gone full reverse. Locatelli is particularly struggling, and despite his final position (sixth place), the new signing Xavi Vierge didn’t shine either, with a time of 33'52". So Vierge was clearly slower than Loca a year ago.

The concessions? They don’t matter

There’s another grotesque aspect. Ducati, like BMW, is required by regulation to use less fuel than Yamaha under the new Balance of Performance system that uses a fuel flow regulator. Additionally, Yamaha, like Honda, enjoys super concessions. That means it can use a range of engine and chassis components not homologated on the production YZF-R1 . In other words, the Yamaha is a semi-prototype, like the ’24 BMW. But that bike, in Toprak’s hands, at least won races. Yamaha is slower!

Warm-up: same old story

Meanwhile, in the ten-minute morning warm-up, Nicolò Bulega put everyone back in line, ahead of the Lowes twins, with Ducati rider Sam in front of Alex on the best Bimota. The Yamahas? Nothing new: Xavi Vierge was eight tenths off the top, Locatelli 1"1.