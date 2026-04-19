MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK Assen: Nicolò Bulega's dominance continues, no contest in the Sprint

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
Sunday, 19 April 2026 at 11:28
start
Long races, short races, bone-dry, heavy rain or a light drizzle: no matter how you make him race, Nicolò Bulega wins. In fact, he dominates: the third Superpole Race of this Championship was never in doubt. The Ducati rider rocketed from pole and, as usual, escaped to victory—his eighth of the year, twelfth in a row.
"He beats nobody," say the usual social media experts. Toprak Razgatlioglu is no longer here, having moved up to MotoGP, but beyond the technical level of the current rivals, it’s the performance analysis that debunks that impression. This time Bulega broke away by laying down a pole-pace lap right at the start, just a whisker off the MotoGP bests on this very track. The Panigale V4 R is a rocket, but it’s still a production-derived bike, nothing like the monsters of the top class. Tire choice aside: in this sprint race everyone started on the SCX, Pirelli’s softest available option, the same used in qualifying.

Assault on the records

To grasp how fast Nicolò Bulega is going, consider that so far he has led 127 of the 135 laps contested in the first eight races of the current Championship. His points lead is one for the history books: only Carl Fogarty, back in 1995, had a bigger margin at this stage. Naturally, the Brit wrapped up his second title well in advance—the same thing that will happen this year, barring unpredictable plot twists.

Same old pattern 

This time Iker Lecuona didn’t lay a glove on him, not even at the end when a few raindrops reappeared, exactly like in the second half of Race 1. The day before he’d nipped at the dominator’s heels; this time he was already far back. This Superbike keeps serving up carbon-copy races: the podium was identical to Saturday’s, with Sam Lowes third again ahead of Alvaro Bautista. Four Ducatis up front, as always. Even with less fuel.

Read also

SBK, Alvaro Bautista: "I'm dangerous in the opening laps. Bulega? He has no rivals"SBK, Alvaro Bautista: "I'm dangerous in the opening laps. Bulega? He has no rivals"
SBK Assen Race 1: Nicolò Bulega wins twice, Lecuna makes him sweatSBK Assen Race 1: Nicolò Bulega wins twice, Lecuna makes him sweat
Nicolò Bulega

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Locatelli
Superbike

SBK Assen: Locatelli and Yamaha off the pace, Montella tops warm-up

19 April 2026
Sam Lowes Marc VDS Superbike WorldSBK Assen
Superbike

Ducati’s dominance at Assen; Sam Lowes celebrates and challenges the factory riders

19 April 2026
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK Assen
Superbike

SBK, Danilo Petrucci penalized and angry: the BMW rider’s outburst at Assen

19 April 2026

More news

oettl

Supersport Assen: Phillip Oettl and Ducati hit the jackpot in Race 2

Road Racing
sportbike-assen-gara2

Sportbike show at Assen: Vannucci takes an applause-worthy podium, Fleerackers wins by 0.097 seconds

Road Racing
415473-2026-FIM-Ewc-LeMans-BMW-MOTORRAD-WORLD-ENDURANCE-TEAM-BEL_result_result

Dramatic twist at the 24 Hours of Le Mans: BMW Motorrad in pursuit

Road Racing
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez lashes out at Ducati: "Marc's injury has nothing to do with it

MotoGP
Locatelli

SBK Assen: Locatelli and Yamaha off the pace, Montella tops warm-up

Superbike

Popular articles

Jorge Martin Aprilia Racing MotoGP

Jorge Martin and Aprilia closer than ever: the evolution of their relationship after the tensions of 2025

MotoGP
Bulega

Assen Practice 2: Nicolò Bulega charging toward MotoGP—untouchable in Superbike

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marquez-Ducati renewal close: he won't be the highest-paid rider

MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro pilota tester Honda HRC MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro under the knife: more than 6 hours of surgery after the Sepang crash

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Honda HRC Superbike WorldSBK

Honda SBK crisis, Jonathan Rea can't work miracles: "We're missing a reference point"

Superbike

Loading