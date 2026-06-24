From MotoGP to Superbike: who could make the jump in 2027. Someone has already said "no"

There are riders who will be left off the premier-class grid and could find a seat in WorldSBK. Some prefer not to make that move.

In 2026, Toprak Razgatlioglu made the jump from World Superbike to MotoGP, while Miguel Oliveira and Somkiat Chantra went the opposite way. For 2027, it seems almost certain that Nicolò Bulega will race in the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, while it’s still unclear who will land in the production-derived series: that market hasn’t exploded, but there may be more candidates for a switch.

Marini and Vinales don’t want Superbike

Barring any twists, we shouldn’t see Luca Marini and Maverick Vinales in WorldSBK. During the Czech Republic Grand Prix in Brno, both were asked about the idea of changing paddocks in 2027 and they didn’t seem interested at all.

Vinales is not interested in SBK

The current Honda HRC team rider commented on the topic as follows: "My goal is to stay in MotoGP, I don’t see myself anywhere else at the moment. Right now Superbike isn’t in my plans." Not a complete shut door, but the idea of trying production-derived bikes doesn’t particularly appeal to him. Vinales was more blunt: "I don’t think I’d see myself in SBK, to be honest. In motorcycling I’ve already done everything I needed to do, there’s nothing else for me. If I leave MotoGP, I’ll enjoy life." The Spaniard from the KTM Tech3 team would rather stay home than race in a different championship from the one he’s currently in.

Physical issues have held him back, costing him a KTM renewal that seemed certain at the start of 2026. He needs results soon to have any chance of continuing with Tech3, which is also evaluating Marini.

Morbidelli, Aruba Ducati idea for the post-Bulega era

A few years ago, Franco Morbidelli was already at the center of a market scenario that involved changing categories. In 2023 Yamaha made him an offer to convince him to move from MotoGP to the production-derived series, where he would have replaced Razgatlioglu (who had agreed with BMW) in the factory team. The Roman declined and later found a seat at the Pramac team , which needed to replace Johann Zarco after he moved to the Honda LCR team.

Morbidelli an option for the post-Bulega era at Aruba Ducati

In Brno he also had the chance to respond to the idea of switching paddocks: "Right now I feel I belong in the MotoGP paddock. Even if the results aren’t coming at the moment, I feel I can still give a lot here. But if I can’t find a way to be competitive again, I’ll have to look for another solution: if the solution is another team or Superbike, I’ll have to consider it, I want to remain a rider for a long time."

Unless there’s a twist, Morbidelli will not continue his MotoGP adventure with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team, where Bulega should arrive instead. He has no other options in the premier class, where he doesn’t want to remain even as a test rider. In SBK, however, he is one of the profiles considered by the Aruba Ducati team to replace Nicolò. That would be the best possible landing spot if he leaves MotoGP.

And what about Miller, Binder, and Rins?

Jack Miller, Brad Binder, and Alex Rins don’t seem to have any chance of continuing in the premier class and could be interested in the World Superbike Championship. Clearly, riding a Ducati seems the best option, and the seat likely to be vacated by Bulega appeals to all three of them. Jackass had been mentioned as a target for BMW and Honda for 2026, but he then stayed with the Prima Pramac Yamaha team, where in 2027 Izan Guevara will arrive from Moto2 to replace him.

Jack Miller: is it time for Superbike?

Another tempting Ducati could become Alvaro Bautista’s, if the 41-year-old (42 as of next November 21) decides to retire. Although not a factory team, Barni Spark is a guarantee for good results in the production-derived championship.

BMW is inclined to confirm Oliveira and Petrucci, although there seems to be less certainty regarding the latter at the moment, as the team first wants to verify his full physical recovery after the crash at Most. Bimota has already confirmed the Lowes-Bassani pairing, and the other bikes aren’t particularly attractive right now. Perhaps in 2027 there will be a second Kawasaki in the factory team managed by Manuel Puccetti, who wouldn’t mind picking a rider from MotoGP to partner the confirmed Garrett Gerloff and try to raise the bar for their goals. It will all depend on the budget available.