MotoGP 2027: Ducati and Bagnaia make their split official; Acosta also announced in Ducati red

The Borgo Panigale team confirms the three-time world champion’s departure at the end of the season, as well as the signing of the current KTM rider.

MotoGP rider market announcements are starting to pour in after manufacturers and teams reached an agreement with Liberty Media for the 2027–2031 five-year period. At Ducati, they began by officially announcing a two-year extension for Marc Marquez, and today they also communicated the split with Francesco Bagnaia at the end of the 2026 championship.

No surprise: it had been known for months that the parties would go their separate ways. Ducati had decided to sign Pedro Acosta for the factory squad, while Pecco will continue his career with the Aprilia factory team alongside Marco Bezzecchi. At first it seemed he would land at Yamaha, then things changed. Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura signed for the Iwata manufacturer, though both are currently riding Aprilia machinery.

MotoGP, Bagnaia and Ducati: 8 years together and 2 riders’ world titles

Bagnaia is in his sixth year with the Ducati factory team, but he has been on a Desmosedici GP for eight, considering that in 2019 and 2020 he raced with the satellite Prima Pramac team. So far he has amassed 2 riders’ world titles, 31 wins, 63 podiums, and 28 pole positions. Before Pecco’s 2022–2023 double, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer had only won the riders’ crown with Casey Stoner in 2007. It took 15 years and a lot of hard work to return to the top of the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing.

The 2025 season, with Marquez’s arrival and a Desmosedici GP25 that wasn’t easy to ride, was quite a difficult year for the Chivasso rider. Some difficulties persisted into 2026, but lately there seem to be signs of improvement and Bagnaia can look to the future with more optimism. He still lacks something to be able to fight for victories, but four consecutive podiums is a good sign.

Luigi Dall’Igna considers him a contender for the 2026 MotoGP world title, also because there are still many Grands Prix to go and many points up for grabs. The aim for both parties is to finish as strongly as possible the journey that began six years ago.

Pecco’s message

On social media, the three-time world champion shared a message expressing deep gratitude for the great opportunity Ducati gave him: "You were my dream, and you became the most beautiful reality ever. When I arrived in MotoGP with Ducati, I thought I had already achieved something indescribable, but you led me to believe in it more and more. Eight years, 31 wins, 63 podiums, 28 pole positions, twice World Championship runners-up and two world titles—this is the story we wrote, and it’s ours alone. We grew together, we went through every kind of situation together without ever giving up, we always pushed each other to give our best. And you, who are one of the best parts of me, gave me the most emotional moments of my career, made me a better rider, a happy guy—and we had so much fun. Last season it was hard to see eye to eye; we clashed more than we would have liked and something began to change. I feel the need to start over with a new challenge, but I will never forget what we were. You are part of me; you always will be."

The new challenge is called Aprilia. From 2027, Bagnaia will ride a non-Ducati prototype in MotoGP for the first time, while still being part of an Italian brand. He has signed a two-year contract with an option for a further extension.

Acosta to Ducati in 2027: now it’s official

Pedro Acosta at Ducati: how will the challenge with Marc Marquez look?

About two hours after the statement about Pecco’s departure, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer also made official the signing of Acosta for 2027–2028. No surprise: it had long been clear he would become Marquez’s next teammate.

The current Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider pushed hard for this move, convinced that going to Ducati would guarantee future success. In recent years with the RC16 he has felt a bit like a caged lion—someone with the potential to win but without the machinery to prove it.

From 2027, MotoGP will have new technical regulations and a new tire supplier, so the current pecking order on the grid may not remain the same. But Acosta trusts Ducati and is confident he will have a winning bike in his hands. Having Marquez as a teammate doesn’t scare him; in fact, he’s very happy to challenge him with the same equipment.