Tragedy in the CIVS: Giorgio Grazi dies at Isola del Liri

Dramatic accident during the Isola del Liri practice sessions of the CIVS (Italian Hill Climb Speed Championship): Giorgio Grazi has lost his life.

An immense tragedy in Isola del Liri where, these days, the third round of the season of the CIVS (Italian Hill Climb Speed Championship) was supposed to take place. Giorgio Grazi, a 66-year-old from Sinalunga competing in the Quad class, lost his life following a fatal accident that occurred on Friday, June 19.

MOURNING IN THE CIVS

The dramatic incident happened during the second free practice session of the Poggio–Vallefredda, a historic CIVS hill climb featuring a two-kilometer course winding from Isola del Liri and Arpino up to the locality of Vallefredda. Giorgio Grazi lost control of his Kawasaki 450 4T near a gentle bend. According to Frosinone Today, the quad rolled and veered off the road. Medical staff intervened on site, with the situation immediately appearing critical. Despite rescue attempts, nothing could be done for the Tuscan rider.

EVENT CANCELED

In light of the tragic accident involving Giorgio Grazi, the Moto Club Castelliri Riders Ciociaria (organizer of the Round Motor Bike Expo CIVS + Crono Climber) announced, at the request of the Italian Motorcycling Federation, the cancellation of the event. All the races originally scheduled between Saturday and Sunday will not be held as a "sign of mourning and respect for the victim and the family".

FIRST FATALITY SINCE 2024

It had essentially been two years since a fatal episode was recorded in the Italian Hill Climb Speed Championship. The last one dated back to September 2024, when Simona Castelli suffered a dramatic fall at San Benigno Canavese. Now another bad news.

The Corsedimoto editorial team extends its deepest condolences to the family of Giorgio Grazi in this time of mourning.

Photo Courtesy: Italian Motorcycling Federation