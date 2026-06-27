What a blow, Aldeguer out of the Assen GP due to injury: how the Gresini MotoGP rider is doing

Fermin Aldeguer , there’s a fracture after yesterday’s crash: he’s not fit for the Assen GP. The situation of the Spanish MotoGP rider.

The BK8 Gresini Racing team has officially lost one of its riders for this GP at Assen. Fermin Aldeguer is injured: a new check before FP2 revealed a fracture of the T7 vertebra, which clearly needs close monitoring. The weekend in the Netherlands is over, but that’s the least important thing right now—the Spanish rider’s condition is what matters. Yesterday’s nasty crash unfortunately left consequences... As did Alex Marquez’s, who is quite banged up both from yesterday’s highside and from the impact in Catalunya, not yet fully absorbed, but he seems able to continue the GP as the team’s sole MotoGP rider under Nadia Padovani.

A black year for Gresini Racing and its MotoGP riders

After hospital checks on his back and chest yesterday (the high-speed pile-up had left him quite sore), it was decided that Fermin Aldeguer would be reassessed this morning, well before the second free practice session. The verdict is clear, as stated above in the post from the Faenza team: “Following the medical check, Fermin Aldeguer has been declared unfit by the medical center director, Angel Charte. He has sustained a fracture of the T7 vertebra, to be reassessed in the coming days.”

Another blow for the Spaniard, who still hasn’t fully recovered from the injury at the start of the year, as he himself admitted at some GPs. His teammate isn’t faring better after the serious crash at the Catalunya GP, to which yesterday’s fall must be added. “I was trying to push and I made a mistake with the bike that launched me into the air,” Alex Marquez said yesterday. “Fortunately I’m fine, just a few scratches but everything’s okay, the collarbone is fine.” We’ll see how he feels today.