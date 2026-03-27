MotoGP Austin, FP1 standings: Acosta (KTM) on top, Marquez crashes and responds

Acosta takes the first MotoGP free practice session at COTA, strong runs for Diggia and Martin, scare for Marquez: the final results.

The long-awaited MotoGP FP1 of the United States Grand Prix is in the books. The fastest time went to Pedro Acosta in 2'01"715. The KTM rider made good use of a new soft front tire (almost everyone else had the medium). Behind him, an excellent Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati and Jorge Martin on the factory Aprilia. The Madrid native impressed by setting his best time with two medium tires after more than 10 laps.

MotoGP Austin, Free Practice 1: red flag caused by Marquez

After about ten minutes of the session, there was an immediate twist: Marc Marquez crashed at Turn 10 and a red flag was shown, necessary to clean up the track. The nine-time world champion looked a bit sore and, upon returning to the box, did not immediately jump onto the second Desmosedici GP26. He was examined by his physiotherapist and also by Dr. Angel Charte, who found a severe abrasion on the right forearm and another on the palm of the left hand.

After the necessary treatment, including bandaging, he was able to return to the track with about 10 minutes remaining in MotoGP FP1 in Austin. He ended up taking the fourth fastest time, not bad at all. COTA is one of his favorite circuits; it took him very little time to immediately put himself in a strong position.

A very good fifth time (and excellent pace) for Raul Fernandez with the Trackhouse Aprilia, ahead of Alex Marquez’s Ducati (Gresini team). Good job by Luca Marini (soft front tire), who placed seventh with Honda, just in front of the RS-GP26s of Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi. The top 10 was completed by Franco Morbidelli’s Desmosedici, ahead of Pecco Bagnaia. The three-time world champion finished 0.796 seconds behind Acosta.

A very good fifth time (and excellent pace) for Raul Fernandez with the Trackhouse Aprilia, ahead of Alex Marquez’s Ducati (Gresini team). Good job by Luca Marini (soft front tire), who placed seventh with Honda, just in front of the RS-GP26s of Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi. The top 10 was completed by Franco Morbidelli’s Desmosedici, ahead of Pecco Bagnaia. The three-time world champion finished 0.796 seconds behind Acosta.