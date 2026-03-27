Supersport Portimao: Can Oncu, what a pole — is there another Turk to beat?

Can Oncu snatched Superpole at the second World Supersport round on Portimao’s rollercoaster. Toprak Razgatlioglu isn’t on track here, but Turkish fans have another crescent-star rider to cheer for.

In 2025 Oncu found himself up against a more experienced, more consistent, and faster Stefano Manzi. But now, with the same World Championship–winning Yamaha R9, the road to the crown looks paved. In the meantime, Can thumps his chest with the fifth Superpole of his career, ahead of the increasingly astonishing ZXMoto masterfully ridden by Valentin Debise and the sister R9 of Lucas Mahias, always very effective at Portimao. The most dangerous rival, Spain’s Jaume Masia—dominant at Phillip Island—ended up sixth on the Ducati.

Can Oncu: “I’m not getting carried away, it’ll be really tough”

The Turkish rider lapped in 1'42"670, seven tenths quicker than Debise. The best Panigale V2 this time is the one ridden by Germany’s Phillip Oettl, fifth. Still, Can Oncu pours cold water on Ten Kate’s enthusiasm. “Supersport is at a very high level now; there are many fast bikes and several riders who can win,” the Turkish rider analyzes. “We’ve started well, but winning is harder than taking a Superpole. I’m expecting a big fight.”

ZXMoto ever more threatening

The Chinese newcomer was immediately strong in Australia, surprising many. But by now we need to get used to its potential, enhanced by the expertise of the Italian Evan Bros team, which left Yamaha trusting both in the qualities of this bike and in the substance of ZXMoto’s ambitions and budget. The excellent Valentin Debise was fastest in the morning—proof the bike is immediately competitive on tracks with different characteristics—and in qualifying he yielded only to the Oncu–Yamaha duo in a state of grace.

Little Italy under the Lusitanian sun