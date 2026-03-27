Vannucci makes history: Aprilia RS 660 Factory on pole at the Sportbike World Championship debut, Suzuki in hot pursuit

Historic pole position for Matteo Vannucci on the Aprilia RS 660 Factory in the first round of the new World Sportbike Championship. The Noale manufacturer has returned to the Superbike paddock, and did so in the best possible way. The Tuscan rider beat Belgian Ferre Fleerackers from the Suzuki Wixx Racing team.

There couldn’t have been a more romantic, more captivating debut for the World Sportbike Championship. Aprilia and Suzuki together at the top, separated by just one tenth. Matteo Vannucci is a very fast rider, a pure talent capable of making the difference. Not by chance, the other three Aprilia riders struggled a bit, finishing outside the top 15.

Suzuki already looks scary

Third place for Salvador on the Kawasaki ZX-6R 636, ahead of Beekmans and Buis on the Suzuki GSX-8R, the bikes to beat. Last year, let’s remember, Kas Beekmans won the BSB Sportbike, dominating the category for much of the season. For Suzuki, it was definitely an excellent shakedown. Will Matteo Vannucci and the Revo M2 team be able to bring Aprilia onto the podium? Who knows. And who knows, maybe the results in Sportbike will pave the way for a return to Superbike: that would be great.

As for the Italian riders, aside from Vannucci, they struggled a bit. Bruno Ieraci finished seventh on the Triumph Daytona 660, with all the others outside the top 10.

The Kove case