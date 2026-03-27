MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Vannucci makes history: Aprilia RS 660 Factory on pole at the Sportbike World Championship debut, Suzuki in hot pursuit

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Friday, 27 March 2026 at 17:15
Matteo Vannucci autore della prima pole in Sportbike
Historic pole position for Matteo Vannucci on the Aprilia RS 660 Factory in the first round of the new World Sportbike Championship. The Noale manufacturer has returned to the Superbike paddock, and did so in the best possible way. The Tuscan rider beat Belgian Ferre Fleerackers from the Suzuki Wixx Racing team.
There couldn’t have been a more romantic, more captivating debut for the World Sportbike Championship. Aprilia and Suzuki together at the top, separated by just one tenth. Matteo Vannucci is a very fast rider, a pure talent capable of making the difference. Not by chance, the other three Aprilia riders struggled a bit, finishing outside the top 15.

Suzuki already looks scary 

Third place for Salvador on the Kawasaki ZX-6R 636, ahead of Beekmans and Buis on the Suzuki GSX-8R, the bikes to beat. Last year, let’s remember, Kas Beekmans won the BSB Sportbike, dominating the category for much of the season. For Suzuki, it was definitely an excellent shakedown. Will Matteo Vannucci and the Revo M2 team be able to bring Aprilia onto the podium? Who knows. And who knows, maybe the results in Sportbike will pave the way for a return to Superbike: that would be great.
As for the Italian riders, aside from Vannucci, they struggled a bit. Bruno Ieraci finished seventh on the Triumph Daytona 660, with all the others outside the top 10.

The Kove case

In 2025, Kove had celebrated the World Supersport 300 title. Now, due to logistical and customs issues, it has not yet completed the second phase of the FIM homologation process. To still allow participation, the SBK Commission granted a waiver, but under very strict conditions. The FIM SBK Technical Director may intervene at any time to balance the bike’s performance, including by modifying the engine mapping, with the aim of respecting the 90-horsepower limit set by the regulations. Until the homologation is completed, Kove, its riders, and the team will not be able to score championship points.

Read also

Sportbike World Championship kicks off: Elia Bartolini leads the Italian charge at Portimao with the Triumph Daytona 660Sportbike World Championship kicks off: Elia Bartolini leads the Italian charge at Portimao with the Triumph Daytona 660
Oliveira: rider, team principal and talent scout. With Tomas Alonso in the new Sportbike World ChampionshipOliveira: rider, team principal and talent scout. With Tomas Alonso in the new Sportbike World Championship
SportBike

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Raffaele De Rosa
Road Racing

Supersport: De Rosa restarts at 39 with the fate of the other Chinese brand, QJ Motor, in his hands

26 March 2026
buasri-moto3-ritiro
Road Racing

No more racing: ex-Moto3 rider Buasri announces his retirement and an ambitious racing project in Thailand

26 March 2026
Elia Bartolini pronto per il Mondiale Sportbike
Road Racing

Sportbike World Championship kicks off: Elia Bartolini leads the Italian charge at Portimao with the Triumph Daytona 660

26 March 2026

More news

Bulega OK

Portimão Practice 2: Bulega, same old story; Rea returns with a bang!

Superbike
Michelin

Michelin favoritism in its final year in MotoGP? The truth explained

MotoGP
Gigi Dall'Igna

Ducati in crisis, Alex and Marc sound the alarm. Dall'Igna: 'No need to panic'

MotoGP
Sam Lowes

Portimao Practice 1: Who would have thought? Bimota nips at Ducati's heels

Superbike
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

Alarm at KTM, Pedro Acosta: "We've lost one of our strengths"

MotoGP

Popular articles

MotoGP 2026

Rider market set to explode: tension at Ducati

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin admits: "Marquez is a beast, but he helped me

MotoGP
ai-ogura-motogp-2026

Ai Ai Ogura, fifth place no longer cuts it: can the Japanese rider become one of the greats?

MotoGP
motocross-jeff-smith-morto

Farewell to Jeff Smith: motocross legend, off-road icon, an eternal legacy

Motocross
buasri-moto3-ritiro

No more racing: ex-Moto3 rider Buasri announces his retirement and an ambitious racing project in Thailand

Road Racing

Loading