Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: A New Beginning — The V4 Era Begins

Monster Energy Yamaha
MotoGP officially opens its 2026 season, a groundbreaking year.
The lineup remains unchanged, but there’s a radical change to the engine, which has long drawn all the attention. Monster Energy Yamaha
is aligning with all MotoGP teams, shelving the inline-four to embrace the revolutionary V4 philosophy. A novelty to be shared with Pramac Racing
, which has already lifted the veil on the new season and on the star rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu. Alongside the new Yamahas, it will mainly be Fabio Quartararo
and Alex Rins
, the factory team riders, who will be the two focal points aboard the revolutionary M1s. The result of hard work by test riders Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso, who are deeply involved in developing two MotoGP machines on which great hopes—and inevitable doubts—are pinned, given the very young age of the V4 project.
Great expectations for the new M1
A transition year to bring the M1 into the new era, as Yamaha
MotoGP project manager Takahiro Sumi pointed out. Before the major revolution, 2026 is all about the new architecture. "It's the result of the efforts of many people,
" added Paolo Pavesio, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing and team principal of the MotoGP team, who can't wait to see it on track in the first tests at Sepang. What are they looking for with the new engine? "Progress in some key areas: improved braking stability, acceleration, a consistent feeling over the lap,
" was Sumi's response.
The single-lap performance is already there, as demonstrated by the 2025 pole positions, but the aim is now to make a further step forward, particularly in the races, as Pavesio stated. However, he doesn't expect significant immediate results with the new bike. "The M1 will show its potential over the course of the season.
" "I hope it's fast!" Quartararo said during the presentation. The top brass are expecting constant progress in both the performance of the bike and the riders: the tests in Malaysia are just around the corner, the first real test for the new Yamaha
era.