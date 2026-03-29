Marc Marquez reprieved and penalized: Austin penalties explained clearly

A mistake that had consequences." For Di Giannantonio, but also for the 9-time World Champion himself, who will have to serve a Long Lap Penalty in the race at COTA in Austin, imposed by the panel of stewards. After arriving in the TV interview room, Marc Marquez went over to Fabio Di Giannantonio to offer his apologies following the maneuver that caused the double crash on the opening lap of the Sprint . Shortly after, he reiterated the point verbally: "." For Di Giannantonio, but also for the 9-time World Champion himself, who will have to serve a Long Lap Penalty in the race at COTA in Austin, imposed by the panel of stewards.

LONG LAP PENALTY FOR THE RACE

Under the current protocol, the sanction is correct and the severity appropriate. Several elements were examined, as provided by the aforementioned protocol: the fact that Marquez’s error triggered another rider’s crash, that it was the first lap of the race, but also that it was his first infraction in this 2026 season. In terms of severity, the penalty is appropriate and compliant with the regulations.

TO BE SERVED IN THE RACE

It should be noted that, after the mistake, Marc Marquez got back on the bike. Not only to (vainly) chase a few points for the standings, but also in case he could serve any penalties directly in the Sprint. However, the FIM Stewards Panel, fully within its powers, decided to wait for the conclusion of the Sprint and offer the parties involved the chance to state their case before making a decision. That’s why the communication came at 17:05 and, consequently, Marquez will have to serve the Long Lap Penalty in Sunday’s race.

NO INFRACTION IN Q2

The panel of stewards also adhered to the current protocol by not penalizing Marc Marquez for the alleged impeding of Enea Bastianini during Q2. The Ducati rider left space, therefore the racing line was clear. Contrary to what was suggested by other parties, no "warning" was issued to Marquez: that would fall under the sanctions outlined by the protocol and be communicated via device, whereas #93 was fully cleared (the incident in question was closed with a "no further action").