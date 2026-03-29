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Austin GP: Marquez penalized after taking out Diggia; Acosta yields the podium to Bastianini

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 29 March 2026 at 07:32
Marc Marquez Pedro Acosta MotoGP Austin
Marquez slips up and pays the price: penalty announced to be served in the MotoGP race in Austin. Acosta penalized as well, losing his podium
Marc Marquez’s sprint race essentially ended on the first lap, when he crashed at Turn 11 and, in the slide, took out Fabio Di Giannantonio, who also went down. Even though he got back on his Ducati to continue, he still finished last and scored no points. It was immediately clear that the crash was his fault; the FIM Stewards Panel launched an investigation and issued a penalty: a long lap penalty to be served in Sunday’s full-length race. No complaints from the Spaniard, who considers the decision correct.

MotoGP Austin, not only Marquez: Acosta penalized too

Marquez wasn’t the only rider penalized after the MotoGP sprint race in Austin. Shortly after the finish, an investigation was announced into Pedro Acosta for a possible tire-pressure irregularity. Checks confirmed that the regulations were not respected (the issue concerned the front tire pressure), and therefore the Red Bull KTM Factory rider received an 8-second penalty, losing third place and dropping to eighth.
Enea Bastianini celebrates, promoted from fourth at the flag to third, thus taking the bronze medal in the Sprint of the United States Grand Prix. It’s a reward for the Rimini rider, who delivered a top-level performance at COTA. In Sunday’s full race, he’ll aim to be a protagonist again, building on today’s good work and showing he has finally unlocked his potential on the RC16.
MOTOGP AUSTIN, SPRINT RESULTS: THE UPDATED STANDINGS (TOP 9)
  1. Jorge Martin
  2. Pecco Bagnaia
  3. Enea Bastianini
  4. Alex Marquez
  5. Luca Marini
  6. Ai Ogura
  7. Raul Fernandez 
  8. Pedro Acosta
  9. Johann Zarco

Read also

Marc Marquez reprieved and penalized: Austin penalties explained clearlyMarc Marquez reprieved and penalized: Austin penalties explained clearly
Austin MotoGP Sprint: Martin edges out Bagnaia and returns to winning ways; Marquez and Bezzecchi disastrousAustin MotoGP Sprint: Martin edges out Bagnaia and returns to winning ways; Marquez and Bezzecchi disastrous
Pedro Acosta

byMatteo Bellan

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