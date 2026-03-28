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Austin MotoGP Sprint: Martin edges out Bagnaia and returns to winning ways; Marquez and Bezzecchi disastrous

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 28 March 2026 at 22:13
Marc Marquez Diggia Sprint MotoGP Austin
Martin triumphs with Aprilia, decisive overtake on the last lap on Bagnaia: a Sprint packed with drama at COTA.
Opting for the medium tire both front and rear (the only rider to do so) paid off: Jorge Martin clawed back all the deficit to Pecco Bagnaia and, on the final lap, seized victory in the MotoGP sprint race in Austin. He also becomes the leader of the world standings. Joining them on the podium is Pedro Acosta with KTM, but he is under investigation for tire pressure.
Worth highlighting Enea Bastianini’s performance, fourth with the Tech3 team’s RC16. In the top 9, and therefore in the points, were also the following riders: Alex Marquez, Luca Marini, Ai Ogura, Raul Fernandez, and Johann Zarco. No points for Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi, both of whom crashed. Poleman Fabio Di Giannantonio crashed and retired, taken out in MM93’s incident.

MotoGP Austin 2026: the sprint race story

Lap 1: at the start Bagnaia stuns everyone and takes the lead, followed by Acosta, Di Giannantonio, Marquez, Mir, Martin, Bezzecchi. In sector 3 Marquez crashes at turn 12, bringing Diggia down with him! Both remount to try and make it to the finish anyway.
Lap 2: Bagnaia leads, shadowed by Acosta. Mir third with Honda, with the Aprilias of Martin and Bezzecchi right on him. Also in the points are Alex Marquez, Marini, Bastianini, and Fernandez.
Lap 3: Bagnaia pulls away, while Acosta finds the Mir–Martin–Bezzecchi–Alex quartet on his tail.
Lap 4: Pecco opens over 1 second on the chasing pack. Martin passes Mir at turn 1 and then also slips by Acosta. In the final sector Bezzecchi passes Mir and moves up to fourth. Also in the top 9 are Alex, Marini, Bastianini, and Fernandez. Diggia retires for good.
Lap 5: Bezzecchi grabs third place from Acosta. Meanwhile both Moreira and Razgatlioglu retire with technical problems.
Lap 7: Bagnaia has about 1.5 seconds over Martin, with Bezzecchi glued to him. The rider from Rimini attacks and takes second place.
Lap 8: Bezzecchi crashes and throws away a sure podium. Meanwhile Bastianini is sixth, ahead of Marini, Fernandez, and Ogura. Marc Marquez eighteenth, last. Rins crashes and retires.
Lap 10: Martin 0.9s behind Bagnaia. Mir all over Acosta, while Bastianini is trying to take fifth from Alex Marquez.
Lap 11 (FINAL): Mir crashes at turn 1, while Martin reels in Bagnaia and passes him at turn 11, flirting with disaster. Bastianini, meanwhile, is fourth ahead of Alex.
MARTIN WINS AHEAD OF BAGNAIA AND ACOSTA. ALSO IN THE POINTS: BASTIANINI, ALEX MARQUEZ, MARINI, OGURA, FERNANDEZ, AND ZARCO.
MOTOGP AUSTIN 2026, SPRINT RESULTS: FINISHING ORDER AND FINAL STANDINGS
MotoGP Austin Sprint Standings

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Jorge Martin

byMatteo Bellan

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