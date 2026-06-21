Aprilia’s appeal rejected, Bezzecchi out of the Brno GP: FIM’s reasoning

Aprilia’s appeal rejected, Marco Bezzecchi out of the Brno GP: the penalty stands after what happened in the Sprint.

The shoves and slaps directed at the marshals who were recovering the crashed RS-GP #72 have very serious consequences ( here is the first full statement ). The Czech Republic GP will therefore take place without the MotoGP points leader, a further blow for Marco Bezzecchi and for Aprilia after the points lost with the fall in the Saturday sprint race . Massimo Rivola and Paolo Bonora filed an immediate appeal to the FIM Appeal Stewards, Ralph Bohnhorst and Aleš Holan, and were then heard together with the FIM Stewards Panel, namely Simon Crafar, Andres Somolinos and Tamara Matko. In the end, everything remains as previously decided; below we report in full the reasons why, as written in the official statement published at the conclusion of the meeting.

Marco Bezzecchi, the reason for the suspension from the Czech Republic GP

The FIM Appeal Stewards have carefully reviewed the submissions made on behalf of the rider and the evidence presented, including video footage, official reports, and the circumstances surrounding the incident. While the Appeal Stewards acknowledge that riders involved in incidents may experience frustration and disappointment, and that emotions run high immediately after a crash, such circumstances cannot justify or excuse direct physical aggression toward track personnel carrying out their duties. Track marshals and other safety officials are fundamental to the safety of motorcycle racing. They operate in hazardous environments, often exposing themselves to moving motorcycles and other dangers in order to protect competitors and ensure the smooth running of the event. The sport relies on these officials being able to fulfill their responsibilities without fear of intimidation, abuse, or physical assault. The principles of sporting conduct require all participants to treat officials, marshals, and volunteers with respect at all times. Any aggressive physical contact toward a circuit safety official constitutes a grave violation of these principles and undermines the mutual trust and respect upon which the Championship’s safety is founded.

The Appeal Stewards consider it particularly significant that the individuals involved were marshals actively engaged in recovering the rider’s motorcycle following a crash. Such personnel were acting solely in the interest of the rider’s safety, the safety of the event, and the smooth conduct of the competition. Physical aggression toward race marshals is absolutely unacceptable in professional motorsport and cannot be tolerated regardless of the circumstances that led to the incident. Failing to respond appropriately to such conduct would risk sending the wrong message to competitors across the Championship and would be incompatible with the governing body’s duty to protect the officials, volunteers, and workers who contribute to the sport. Taking into account the seriousness of the conduct, the status of the individuals involved as circuit safety officials, the need to maintain appropriate standards of behavior, and the need for both specific and general deterrence, the Appeal Stewards find that the Panel of Stewards was entitled to conclude that the rider’s actions constituted conduct prejudicial to the interests of the sport. The Appeal Stewards further conclude that the penalty imposed is proportionate to the gravity of the offense and falls within the range of reasonable sanctions available to the Panel of Stewards. Consequently, the appeal is dismissed and the original decision is confirmed in its entirety.