Bombshell: Bezzecchi suspended from the Brno GP! Extremely harsh penalty—what happened?

After the crash in the Sprint, Marco Bezzecchi was involved in an incident with the marshals that did not go down well at all... Here’s what happened.

"We will keep you updated as soon as possible"; further comments will follow. Perhaps after deciding to file an appeal? That’s only our hypothesis, unfortunately the footage is clear... Below is the full statement. Marco Bezzecchi has been suspended from the Brno GP, scheduled for tomorrow. The reason for the very heavy penalty for the Aprilia rider and MotoGP leader lies in the shoves and slaps directed at the marshals after his crash in the today’s Sprint . This would be quite a blow for the rider from Romagna... From the top management of the Noale brand comes, for now, a; further comments will follow. Perhaps after deciding to file an appeal? That’s only our hypothesis, unfortunately the footage is clear... Below is the full statement.

Bezzecchi out of the Brno GP, the official note

On June 20, 2026, at 16:07:41, during the MotoGP™ Sprint of the MONSTER ENERGY GRAND PRIX OF CZECHIA, following a crash, you pushed and struck the track marshals who were attempting to recover your bike.

This constitutes an action prejudicial to the interests of the sport and therefore an infringement as described in Article 3.3.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations: "Any corrupt or fraudulent act, or any action prejudicial to the interests of racing or the sport, committed by a person or group of persons during an event."

For the reasons indicated above, the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel has imposed on you a suspension from the MONSTER ENERGY GRAND PRIX OF CZECHIA (pursuant to Articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations).

Pursuant to Articles 3.7.2, 3.7.2.2, and 3.7.2.4 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, you have the right to appeal this decision of the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel to the FIM Appeal Stewards.