Aprilia announces Bagnaia; with Bezzecchi, a super all-Italian team for the future

Not news, but there is Aprilia’s official announcement about Bagnaia. Another piece for the revolutionary 2027 MotoGP season has been officially confirmed.

"The sky is blue over Noale": Pecco Bagnaia will join Aprilia Racing (with title sponsor Monster from next year) starting in 2027 on a four-year contract, lining up alongside the already-confirmed Marco Bezzecchi for an all-Italian team next year. This announcement follows the Marquez-Acosta news and the Piedmont native’s farewell to Ducati after eight years and two MotoGP titles; all that was missing was the official confirmation of what had long been known, which arrived today on the eve of the first practice sessions opening the Dutch GP at the TT Circuit Assen.

The official Aprilia announcement

Francesco Bagnaia has signed a four-year contract with Aprilia Racing starting in 2027. The Italian rider will race the RS-GP alongside Marco Bezzecchi, thus completing the all-Italian lineup of the Noale manufacturer in MotoGP. Bagnaia’s signing is confirmed as a highly valuable addition for Aprilia Racing which, with the arrival of a three-time World Champion, further consolidates its position at the top of MotoGP. This agreement also confirms the solidity of Aprilia Racing’s project on the eve of the 2027 technical revolution, which will see the introduction of new 850cc engines.

Francesco Bagnaia’s numbers are impressive: since his debut in Moto3 in 2013, the Italian rider has shown exceptional talent and great determination, qualities that have enabled him to claim three world titles—one in Moto2 in 2018 and two consecutive in MotoGP in 2022 and 2023—with a total of 41 wins, 86 podiums, and 35 pole positions. A record that makes Bagnaia one of the most successful Italian riders in the top class, behind only Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi.

Massimo Rivola’s words

“Michele Colaninno and I share the idea of supporting Italy, and for this reason we both thought of Marco and Pecco together for the next chapter of Aprilia Racing,” underlined the Aprilia Racing CEO. “Bagnaia’s arrival confirms the value of Italian sport, which in recent months has stood out worldwide thanks to the achievements of Kimi Antonelli in Formula 1, Jannik Sinner in tennis, and Federica Brignone at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. Welcoming Pecco therefore fills us with pride and gives further momentum to Italian sport around the world. We will give him and his family a warm welcome, but first we will try to beat him! Having a multiple World Champion is a responsibility we can’t wait to take on.”