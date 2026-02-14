SBK, Honda HRC believes: "With Dixon and Chantra we can take the next step"

After unveiling the bike liveries a week ago, today Honda also presented the full Superbike team: Dixon and Chantra hope to be up to the task.

We’ve written several times about the changes made by the HRC team for the 2026 WorldSBK season, with the arrival of two rookies, Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra, in the garage. And we’re talking about it again today, since the official team presentation has taken place online, one week after the reveal focused solely on the liveries of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP that the two new riders will race throughout the season.

Unlike Chantra, who is still recovering from an injury that made him miss all the 2026 tests, Dixon is at Phillip Island for the final test and the first Superbike round of the new year. Alongside the former Moto2 rider is test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who has already worked in the Jerez and Portimão tests with another high-profile newcomer, Jonathan Rea. Another change is the promotion of Yuji Mori to team manager: already part of the Honda WorldSBK technical structure, he now takes on a role with greater responsibility.

Honda Superbike 2026: Dixon’s ambitions

Jake Dixon, whose crew chief is Tom Jojic, is eager to do well in the new championship after many years in Moto2: "Being part of this project is something I’ve always dreamed of, and I’m excited to start this new chapter. Having such a strong and experienced team around me makes an enormous difference. Meeting the team for the first time was a little intimidating, I admit, simply because of the size and scope of the project, but everyone has been extremely welcoming and that gives me confidence for the season ahead. I believe 2026 will be a year of learning and growth, and I know the team will help me develop step by step."

The British rider acknowledges that having experienced testers like Rea and Nagashima can be a great help, especially for someone debuting in World Superbike with so much to learn: "It’s fantastic to work alongside a strong test team: Nagashima has already done a fantastic job, and Jonathan Rea’s arrival is a real asset for Honda. We know each other fairly well, and the exchange of ideas and feedback has been very positive. Our comments on the bike also seem similar, which is important for development."

Dixon also spoke about the bike, which certainly needs improvement to achieve better results than HRC has managed in recent years: "The CBR1000RR-R is a powerful machine that demands a lot of respect, so right now the focus is on truly understanding it and knowing when to take risks and when not to, rather than trying to be a hero. Our track time during winter testing was limited due to bad weather, but riding in the wet was still useful, especially for me as a Superbike rookie on a new bike, because every lap helps me build experience."

WSBK, Chantra injured: return at Portimão

Somkiat Chantra, whose crew chief is Tetsuya Sasaki, first focused on his physical condition: "My recovery is going well, and I’m happy with how things are progressing after the operation. Being able to remove the protective dressing and stitches fairly quickly was a positive step, although I still need time before I can get back on the bike. The goal is to continue my recovery calmly and make sure I’m completely ready before returning to riding."

The Thai rider has already had the chance to work with the Honda HRC team in a test at Jerez in 2025, and first impressions were positive, even though there will be plenty of work to reach a good level of competitiveness: "I had already ridden the standard CBR1000RR-R for training. Testing the WorldSBK version was a different experience, but the feeling was positive right away. During the test I focused on learning and understanding the bike step by step, working closely with the team to identify the areas where I need to improve."

Chantra can only be disappointed about not being able to race at Phillip Island; he hasn’t started this new adventure the way he dreamed: "Even during this period, I have stayed in close contact with the team, with Mori-san and with my crew chief, Sasaki, updating them on my recovery. I’m obviously disappointed not to be able to race in the opening round, but following the doctors’ advice is the right thing to do. I miss the team and I’m fully focused on doing everything necessary to return as soon as possible." We will see him back in action at the second 2026 Superbike round in Portimão (March 27–29).

Team HRC, is a turning point coming?

Yuji Mori is highly motivated in his new role and places great trust in Honda’s new riders: "Dixon brings winning experience in Moto2 and strong motivation, while Chantra brings experience in MotoGP, along with a solid technical background and great consistency. Their passion and commitment can help the team take the next step. Our first goal is to progress together and achieve concrete results, fighting consistently at the front. The ultimate goal is obviously victory, and I believe that by working as one team we can continue to progress and reach our objectives."

The atmosphere is right, but there is also an awareness that there is much to do to be successful. Hiring two rookies means patience will be required, as there are many things they must adapt to. Having a tester like Rea will certainly help, but we’ll have to see whether the decision to bet on the Dixon–Chantra duo was the right move or a risky misstep.