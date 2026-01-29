SBK, Bulega lashes out after almost pointless tests: "We’re spending a lot of money for nothing

Bulega is decidedly frustrated with how the 2026 Superbike pre-season is going: he and Ducati would need to put in a lot of laps, but that hasn’t been possible so far.

This year Ducati is bringing a new Panigale V4 R to the track, and there’s a need to rack up miles to understand it better, develop it, and put together a package tailored to each rider’s needs. Pre-season testing is a crucial time, but so far the WorldSBK teams have been hampered by rain. Nicolò Bulega topped the timesheets both at Jerez and Portimão, but he can’t be very satisfied. In Spain he managed only 24 laps in semi-dry conditions, while in Portugal he completed 15 laps all in the wet. Few data collected and the need to find a better situation at Phillip Island, where the final pre-season test will be held (February 16–17).

Superbike Test Portimão: Bulega’s final assessment

With the Portimão test over, the two-time WorldSBK runner-up can’t help but feel bitter about how preparations for the 2026 championship are going: "Unfortunately, this winter we haven’t been lucky with the weather. On each of the four test days there was a lot of water, with difficult track conditions. A really bad winter. For us this isn’t good, because we have a new bike and it was important to test some things before going to Australia, but that’s how it went and we can’t do anything about it. I hope that at Phillip Island, my favorite track, we’ll find favorable weather."

Bulega points out that the days at Jerez and Portimão weren’t particularly useful and hopes that in the future the possibility of testing elsewhere will be considered: "We practically never rode. I did 20 laps at Jerez and 20 at Portimão, never in dry conditions. Unfortunately, somewhat useless winter tests. It’s a pity—having a new bike, riding is important to make sure everything works at its best. Perhaps we should consider the idea of going to do the tests somewhere else. This way we spend a lot of money and it’s useless."

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider isn’t the first to raise the issue, but going to ride in warmer places involves higher costs and more organizational effort. It will certainly be important to discuss it, because seeing a world championship like Superbike reduced like this isn’t good. A solution needs to be found for the future.