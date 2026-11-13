Yamaha withdraws from Qatar, no sporting sanctions: FIM contradicts MotoGP Group

Yamaha sat out the Lusail round, and unspecified consequences had been announced: FIM President Viegas has clarified the matter.

The 2026 Qatar Grand Prix went ahead as planned, with no problems for the MotoGP, Moto2 or Moto3 teams, or for any of the personnel involved in the event. However, Yamaha’s decision not to take part with its MotoGP teams must still be taken seriously. Everything went smoothly last weekend, and everyone breathed a sigh of relief, but the fact remains that a risk was taken: neither the MotoGP Group nor some Qatari authorities could guarantee with 100% certainty that nothing would happen at the Lusail International Circuit or at the other venues visited by the MotoGP paddock.

MotoGP: Will Yamaha avoid sanctions?

After Yamaha announced its decision not to take part in the Qatar GP, the MotoGP Group responded with a statement that clearly suggested there would be consequences: "In addition to the contractual implications of Yamaha’s decision for its agreements with MotoGP and IRTA - the statement read - Yamaha’s absence also has sporting implications, and any resulting consequences will be handled by the FIM in accordance with the championship regulations".

The authority to impose sanctions lay with the International Federation, but its president, Jorge Viegas, told AS that no action would be taken against the Iwata-based manufacturer: "Dorna’s press release, not the FIM’s, was wrong because it said sporting sanctions could be imposed, which is not true. The FIM has no such sanctions, and a rider who does not take part in a race is not currently subject to sporting penalties. We may amend the rules in the future, but we have no such provisions at present".

The Portuguese executive was unequivocal in stating that FIM regulations do not allow a sporting penalty to be imposed on Yamaha for its decision not to travel to Qatar: "The only sanction provided for arises from the contract between Dorna and the manufacturers - Viegas explained -. Manufacturers and teams are required to field two riders at every race. If they are unable to do so, they must use a substitute rider. But this is a commercial contract. The FIM is not a party to it, and our disciplinary code contains no provision for penalties if a rider is absent".

AS revealed that this week Yamaha managing director Paolo Pavesio met with members of the MotoGP Group in Madrid to discuss the consequences of the MotoGP teams’ absence from Lusail (the Moto2 team was present with Izan Guevara). As punishment, the Japanese manufacturer will have to pay a sum of money to former Dorna, which will be distributed among the other teams that took part in Qatar. So, no sporting sanction—just a financial one.