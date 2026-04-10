Steiner enthusiastic: "They fall, get back up, and go again: it takes something special in MotoGP"

Gunther Steiner comments on his arrival in MotoGP and does not hide his admiration for all the riders.

Gunther Steiner, former F1 figure and successor to His recent entry into MotoGP has not been particularly exciting so far, between the Viñales situation and KTM’s difficulties. But, former F1 figure and successor to Hervé Poncharal at the helm of Tech3 Racing , is enjoying this “new world” and feels nothing but admiration for the MotoGP boys—their attitude and commitment. For now, there haven’t been many satisfactions within the team, with the exception of Bastianini’s Sprint podium, who seems to be bouncing back after many difficulties. But there is one rule: work better to achieve ever-improving results.

“For me, it’s impossible”

“I’ve found one of the most exciting sports, if not the most exciting in the world.” After three GPs, Gunther Steiner is even more enthusiastic about MotoGP. “You’re really struck by the level of competitiveness,” he told motogp.com. He doesn’t hide his aforementioned admiration for the MotoGP riders. “You have to be different to do what they do! They’re incredible; for me, it’s impossible [to do what they do],” Steiner added. “They’re not just riding a motorcycle; they’re riding an ultra-high-performance machine.” He then highlights the risks MotoGP riders face and how they handle them: “They crash, get up, and get back on the bike. You need something special to do that.”

“I still have a lot to learn”

For now, Gunther Steiner considers himself nothing more than a rookie—observing, asking questions, and eager to learn about this new world. “In the first six months, I’ll focus only on getting to know the people and the craft,” emphasized the new Tech3 KTM boss. As for the start of the season, he’s frank: “We haven’t had many good moments so far in MotoGP, but we have to keep working to improve and do better.” He also underscores the commitment of all the team members. “I like going to the races, but they can manage without me,” Steiner said. “For me, though, it helps unite the team and clarify roles for the future.”