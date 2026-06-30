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Quartararo bids farewell to Yamaha: from the 2021 world title to a leap into the unknown—what will he leave to Martin and Ogura?

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 30 June 2026 at 12:38
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Fabio Quartararo came of age in the World Championship and in MotoGP precisely with Yamaha. Now the story comes to an end: the French rider’s message.
The last few years haven’t been easy, Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha have been at loggerheads for quite some time, but one particularly important point shouldn’t be forgotten: he would never have become a MotoGP champion, nor would he have launched his career. After two CEV titles, the French rider went through tough years upon stepping up to the world stage, shining neither in Moto3 nor Moto2, but the gamble—or rather the leap into the unknown—by the tuning‑fork brand proved successful, as Quartararo made steady progress all the way to securing the 2021 MotoGP crown, followed by runner-up in 2022. Then came the difficulties, and complaints are now a daily occurrence; he was even admonished by Pavesio and, on some occasions, put under a media blackout.
Quartararo probably should have left earlier, setting aside Yamaha’s lucrative offer and aiming for another project... But you don’t write history with “ifs.” The winning duo of 2021 carried on until this world championship season: today’s news (already known, but made official after the Concorde Agreement) is that Iwata’s last champion will leave everything at the end of 2026. What will Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura find? Hard to say, given that this is the last year of the 1000s before the revolutionary 850 project, without aerodynamics or devices, and with Pirelli tires. Yamaha is going through a “Caporetto,” and 2027 is a roll of the dice: it could be even tougher, or it could prove to be a winning project right from the start. It’s a total gamble for all MotoGP manufacturers!
Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha: end of an era in MotoGP

Quartararo bids farewell to Yamaha

After eight seasons, the time has come to close an important chapter of my career. I sincerely want to thank Yamaha for giving me the opportunity to compete at the highest level, for believing in me, and for supporting me all these years. Together we shared unforgettable moments: a world title, eleven victories, podiums, pole positions and, above all, an incredible human and sporting journey that I will always carry with me. For me, Yamaha is not just a team, but part of my story, of my growth as a rider and as a person. Today I feel it’s the right time to take on a new challenge, to start from scratch and to push myself toward new horizons. Thank you for everything. Forever grateful.
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Fabio Quartararo

byDiana Tamantini

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