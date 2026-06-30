Acosta undergoes surgery: return for the Sachsenring? The update on the KTM rider

Pedro Acosta undergoes surgery, the physical issue that had been tormenting him for about a year has been resolved: how the KTM MotoGP rider is doing.

"This morning Pedro Acosta successfully underwent a minor surgical procedure on his right wrist to treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. He is expected to return for the German GP, pending a medical check next week." The future Ducati rider has resolved a long-standing issue; now it’s up to KTM to sort out all the problems encountered recently and make sure they don’t reoccur in the future... As already announced after his premature retirement from the Dutch GP at Assen (this time not due to technical problems with the RC16), Pedro Acosta has undergone surgery. KTM Factory has released a statement explaining the situation:The future Ducati rider has resolved a long-standing issue; now it’s up to KTM to sort out all the problems encountered recently and make sure they don’t reoccur in the future...

Before Ducati, Acosta wants to finish in the best way with KTM

Everything was going well until the noticeable slowdown during the Dutch GP, which raised fears of another technical issue—the kind that has been affecting KTM and the RC16 far too often since the last round in Barcelona, when the sudden engine cut on the racing line caused Alex Marquez’s very serious crash. But apparently that wasn’t the only issue: the Austrian brand’s star rider has in fact been suffering for about a year. The plan was to have surgery after the Sachsenring round, but things definitively worsened at the TT Circuit Assen: tingling, numbness, and even three fingers of his right hand falling asleep forced him to retire early from Sunday’s long race. Hence the decision to bring the operation forward to resolve the problem once and for all. Now it’s rest and full focus on recovery; there are about ten days off until the GP at the Sachsenring, when it will become clear whether Acosta has recovered and is able to race or not.