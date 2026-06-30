Marquez-Honda: contacts confirmed before renewing with Ducati

Marc Marquez was the first rider to announce a contract renewal after MotoGP signed the Concorde Agreement with the five manufacturers. The nine-time world champion will continue racing at least until the age of 35, having signed two more years with Ducati. But Honda remains a dream tucked away in the drawer for #93.

The rider market heats up

The rider market has entered its hot phase and more official announcements will arrive soon. It continues to dominate conversation in the MotoGP paddock and beyond, becoming a hot topic among fans and on social media. After all, a few big names will be left off the grid and will have to switch categories or say goodbye to racing. In recent days we’ve read about Acosta and Marquez at Ducati, Bagnaia at Aprilia, and Raul Fernandez extending with Trackhouse.

Before the signatures come the backroom dealings, the moves that didn’t happen, and agreements that fell through over nothing. As in the case of Pecco Bagnaia , who reportedly turned down a massive offer from Yamaha to chase the world title dream with Aprilia, which seems to be the bike of the moment. And then there are the conversations held between Marc Marquez and his old flame, HRC. According to ‘El Periodico’, the meeting between the two sides took place on the Friday of the Valencia GP, which the Cervera rider did not attend due to the injury he suffered in Indonesia.

Talks between Honda and Marquez

The news was confirmed by the nine-time world champion himself during the last MotoGP weekend at Assen. "There was an informal conversation, but I was very clear that I wanted to hear from Ducati first. If I had been happy, I wouldn’t have played the game of going here or there. And with Ducati we sat down and understood each other right away."

The rider from Lleida is always grateful to Honda and doesn’t forget the ties that bind him to the Japanese manufacturer. "Returning to Honda would have been very romantic, and of course I really wanted it. But on track I already take enough risks. Sometimes you have to evaluate things with your head, not your heart... And for me it worked out well."

Starting next MotoGP season, Fabio Quartararo will be the new leader of the Golden Wing, even if he’s coming off some very tough years aboard the Yamaha M1. Moreover, the rule changes add uncertainty to the predictions, although Marquez believes little will change. "With the regulation change, manufacturers can no longer guarantee the best bike. But I think Ducati will continue to be the benchmark, along with Aprilia."