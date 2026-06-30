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Alex Marquez stoic at Assen: the warning about the "boomerang factor" after the Marc-Diggia contact

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 30 June 2026 at 07:57
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Alex Marquez, the silent hero of the Assen GP, 5th after Friday’s crash. And about the contact between his brother and Di Giannantonio, he says that...
He doesn’t even know how he made it to the finish in the Dutch GP. Alex Marquez was in a lot of pain after Friday’s hair-raising crash at Assen, and he still wasn’t fully fit after the injury in Catalunya... He even thought about stopping before the end, but then gritted his teeth and brought home an unexpected fifth place (also helped by a few retirements): a fresh starting point in a complicated MotoGP season. He also commented on the incident between his brother Marc and Fabio Di Giannantonio, with a sort of “warning” for the VR46 rider.

Alex Marquez admits: “I wanted to stop...”

The highside was pretty big, including a glove flying off—something Marquez owned up to, admitting he hadn’t fastened it properly. In short, more knocks than anything else. He carried on, skipping Q2 to rest up for the Sprint and then the long GP, the toughest race. “More suffering than fun,” he admitted at the end, as reported by Motosan. “With ten laps to go I wanted to stop, honestly, I couldn’t take it anymore. But I was there, I felt good on the bike, and the position also helped me finish the race pretty well.” There was a celebration in the Gresini Racing box when he returned, highlighting the feat by what will be their only official rider for a while after Aldeguer’s injury.
MotoGP Assen: Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, with Alex Marquez following behind
MotoGP Assen: Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio, with Alex Marquez following

The boomerang factor

In two weeks it’s the Sachsenring GP: Alex Marquez will work to arrive in the best possible shape, but he has no expectations and doesn’t believe in miracles. “In theory, left-hand corners can help me, but what matters most is that I haven’t lost my speed,” emphasized the 2025 MotoGP vice-champion. “I’ve got my race rhythm back; from now on I need to be patient.” Finally, he was asked to comment on the contact between Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez during the GP. “That’s a move for the last corner, not with 5 laps to go. And when you throw a boomerang, you have to be careful because it always comes back,” he concluded.
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Alex Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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