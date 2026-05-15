More sparks between Diggia and Acosta: "Angry? I feel sorry for him"

Pedro Acosta reappeared in the Montmeló press room before taking to the track for the sixth round of the MotoGP championship. A few days ago at Le Mans, the KTM rider was involved in a long-distance spat with Fabio Di Giannantonio . The skit continues on Catalan soil...

Sparks at Le Mans

Another entertaining appearance by Pedro Acosta in front of journalists, recalling the line he delivered after the French race, when Di Giannantonio overtook him two corners from the finish and looked him in the face twice. "No one passes me while looking at me," said the Shark of Mazarrón, piquing the curiosity of many insiders and fans. The VR46 rider immediately tried to pour water on the fire, saying he did it "to check if he would counterattack on the straight. I don't want to give it any importance; it's more a matter for the journalists." But at the same time he labeled the KTM rival as "one of many."

The Diggia–Acosta crossroads

No, no. No one passed me on the highway," joked Well, I think it’s time to put it all behind us, because if I think about it rationally, we were fighting for a fourth place, which should be a cause for shame not just for me, but for both of us. Making a scene over fourth place, so it’s time to turn the page." The matter returned to the media spotlight at Montmeló. A journalist asked him if he had been overtaken on his way to the circuit... "," joked Pedro Acosta . Then he got serious: "."

Meanwhile, MotoGP fans seem to have appreciated the gauntlet thrown down at Le Mans... "It’s been a while since we’ve seen things like that, right? If it’s good for the show, it’s good for everyone. But it’s not worth getting into this kind of scrap for little money." When asked if he had taken down Fabio’s license plate number, Acosta paused before responding. "In the end, you know I don’t have a great relationship with anyone here."

Fabio’s reply

For his part, Diggia tried to play down the incident, noting that there was "nothing personal" behind his reaction after passing his rival in the French Grand Prix. That menacing "we’ll see each other at the next race" seems to fall flat... or maybe not. "A second round between us? I’m sorry he took it personally, but for me it’s racing: I passed him and wanted to keep my position."

That overtake allowed the Ducati rider to take third place in the standings, just one point ahead of Acosta! "If he’s angry, I’m sorry for him, but that’s racing. I was just trying to hold my position," concluded the Rome-born rider.