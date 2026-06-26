Ducati "Made in Spain," Bastianini: "Something didn't work out

MotoGP lands in the Netherlands after the first official market announcements. Pecco Bagnaia leaves Ducati, Marc Marquez is confirmed, and the arrival of Pedro Acosta at the end of the season is proclaimed. While awaiting the next livery changes, Enea Bastianini analyzes this new “made in Spain” strategy from the Borgo Panigale factory.

Bastianini heading to Trackhouse

Bastianini’s future remains uncertain, as this stint with KTM seems destined to end. The rider from Romagna is said to have already signed a new contract for next year, but the announcement of the new team is awaited. "My contract is expiring, but in certain situations you always have to act in advance. As I said, I’m calm because I know what I will do."

I think he’ll fit in perfectly and be competitive right away," said the 28-year-old from Rimini. "He’s a rider who adapts quickly to situations. The truth is that next year things will change a bit, and we’ll all have to adapt to the Pirelli tires as quickly as possible to be competitive from the start. Many riders will change bikes and many will change teams. I think, in a sense, this could represent an opportunity for everyone." In the meantime, Enea comments on Pedro Acosta’s move to Ducati , a brand he knows very well, having raced there for four years (two as a factory rider). "," said the 28-year-old from Rimini. "."

Ducati without Italian riders

From next MotoGP season, the Lenovo Ducati team will have no Italian riders, but two Spaniards. It will be a challenge within the challenge, with young rising star Acosta trying to dethrone king Marquez. "Marc is a guy who never gives up, and Pedro seems very similar to me. But, as I said, there will be many changes within the team, and I think next year will be a lot of fun."

An Italian brand without Italian riders... "In 2024, Ducati made its decision, abandoning one project to focus on another. Since then, I think several things have changed within Ducati," added Enea Bastianini. "Before, there were many Italian riders in the Ducati camp, myself included, so I imagine there were very specific strategies behind it."

The last time Ducati fielded two non-Italian riders was in 2010 (Stoner-Hayden). "A lot of things have changed, and what happens at Ducati also happens in other teams. Everyone always wants to be the best, and a manufacturer like Ducati wants to understand who could be the best possible rider for its bike. However, I believe some situations have been handled in a particular way. If there’s no longer even a single Italian rider, it’s obvious that there are doubts. All this might suggest that something didn’t work as it should have, but it’s not up to me to judge those decisions."