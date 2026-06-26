MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ducati "Made in Spain," Bastianini: "Something didn't work out

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 26 June 2026 at 09:40
Enea Bastianini
Add as a preferred source on Google
MotoGP lands in the Netherlands after the first official market announcements. Pecco Bagnaia leaves Ducati, Marc Marquez is confirmed, and the arrival of Pedro Acosta at the end of the season is proclaimed. While awaiting the next livery changes, Enea Bastianini analyzes this new “made in Spain” strategy from the Borgo Panigale factory.

Bastianini heading to Trackhouse

Bastianini’s future remains uncertain, as this stint with KTM seems destined to end. The rider from Romagna is said to have already signed a new contract for next year, but the announcement of the new team is awaited. "My contract is expiring, but in certain situations you always have to act in advance. As I said, I’m calm because I know what I will do."
In the meantime, Enea comments on Pedro Acosta’s move to Ducati, a brand he knows very well, having raced there for four years (two as a factory rider). "I think he’ll fit in perfectly and be competitive right away," said the 28-year-old from Rimini. "He’s a rider who adapts quickly to situations. The truth is that next year things will change a bit, and we’ll all have to adapt to the Pirelli tires as quickly as possible to be competitive from the start. Many riders will change bikes and many will change teams. I think, in a sense, this could represent an opportunity for everyone."
Enea Bastianini

Ducati without Italian riders

From next MotoGP season, the Lenovo Ducati team will have no Italian riders, but two Spaniards. It will be a challenge within the challenge, with young rising star Acosta trying to dethrone king Marquez. "Marc is a guy who never gives up, and Pedro seems very similar to me. But, as I said, there will be many changes within the team, and I think next year will be a lot of fun."
An Italian brand without Italian riders... "In 2024, Ducati made its decision, abandoning one project to focus on another. Since then, I think several things have changed within Ducati," added Enea Bastianini. "Before, there were many Italian riders in the Ducati camp, myself included, so I imagine there were very specific strategies behind it."
The last time Ducati fielded two non-Italian riders was in 2010 (Stoner-Hayden). "A lot of things have changed, and what happens at Ducati also happens in other teams. Everyone always wants to be the best, and a manufacturer like Ducati wants to understand who could be the best possible rider for its bike. However, I believe some situations have been handled in a particular way. If there’s no longer even a single Italian rider, it’s obvious that there are doubts. All this might suggest that something didn’t work as it should have, but it’s not up to me to judge those decisions."
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

From Oliveira to Viñales, from Petrucci to Bastianini: the KTM "curse" of broken promises and burned-out ridersFrom Oliveira to Viñales, from Petrucci to Bastianini: the KTM "curse" of broken promises and burned-out riders
MotoGP: The Nicolo Bulega whirlwind and Ducati's 'compensation' for VR46MotoGP: The Nicolo Bulega whirlwind and Ducati's 'compensation' for VR46
Enea Bastianini

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Razgatlioglu Toprak
MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu gets a Superbike feeling: a 2027 turning point is possible

26 June 2026
Marc Marquez caduta Assen MotoGP
MotoGP

MotoGP Assen, FP1: Bezzecchi puts Brno behind him and leads Aprilia's resurgence, Marquez crashes

26 June 2026
Maverick Vinales
MotoGP

Maverick Vinales against KTM: "They fooled me

26 June 2026

More news

bagger-mental-health-assen

Bagger World Cup, the livery that speaks: Joe Rascal Racing shines a spotlight on mental health

Stories
Yamaha-Moto3

Moto3 “mini‐MotoGP” with Yamaha: a “disguised cancellation” of the entry class?

Road Racing
Razgatlioglu Toprak

Toprak Razgatlioglu gets a Superbike feeling: a 2027 turning point is possible

MotoGP
Marc Marquez caduta Assen MotoGP

MotoGP Assen, FP1: Bezzecchi puts Brno behind him and leads Aprilia's resurgence, Marquez crashes

MotoGP
Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales against KTM: "They fooled me

MotoGP

Popular articles

Luca Marini Alex Rins Brad Binder

From MotoGP to Superbike: who could make the jump in 2027. Someone has already said "no"

Superbike
Marc Marquez caduta Assen MotoGP

MotoGP Assen, FP1: Bezzecchi puts Brno behind him and leads Aprilia's resurgence, Marquez crashes

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

Bezzecchi under fire and Ducati a threat: Martin sounds the alarm

MotoGP
Manu Gonzalez Edoardo Rovelli

Manu Gonzalez dreams of MotoGP; his manager: "We’re awaiting a response." But there’s also a Plan B

MotoGP
aprilia-bagnaia-motogp-annuncio-2027

Aprilia announces Bagnaia; with Bezzecchi, a super all-Italian team for the future

MotoGP

Loading