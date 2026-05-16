The American team has announced that the Italian manager will leave at the end of the season: his future is expected to be with Honda.

The Trackhouse team is having an excellent 2026 MotoGP championship with Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, both skillfully exploiting their Aprilia RS-GP26 machines. Great satisfaction for owner Justin Marks, but also for Davide Brivio, who was called in to take the reins of the team as team principal. He has once again proven to be a top-level sporting executive, and his work has been greatly appreciated by Honda.

MotoGP, Brivio and Trackhouse to part ways: who will be the replacement?

Recently, news circulated about his departure at the end of the season to move to HRC in a very important role. A short while ago, Trackhouse Racing officially confirmed that it will let its current team principal go and that evaluations are underway to identify his replacement.

In recent days, the name of Francesco Guidotti has surfaced, though for the moment there are no official confirmations. The former Pramac and KTM team manager would certainly be a strong choice for the role of new leader of the Trackhouse garage. He has extensive MotoGP experience and is absolutely competent. He knows Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia’s technical director, very well, having worked with him in the past.

We will see when there will be an announcement from Trackhouse and also when Honda will announce Brivio. In recent days, HRC issued a statement regarding Alberto Puig, who will cease to be the team manager of the factory MotoGP squad at the end of the championship and will take on the role of consultant.

In recent months there has been great interest mainly in the rider market, but there are also negotiations involving managers and technicians. From 2027 a new era will begin with new technical regulations and a new tire supplier, so everyone is trying to put themselves in the best possible position.