MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK, BMW has already made Petrucci happy: "I came back from Portimao with a huge smile"

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 10 January 2026 at 12:25
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike SBK
Petrucci rode a street-legal M 1000 RR at Portimão, racking up useful miles ahead of the Superbike pre-season tests.
Picking up Toprak Razgatlioglu’s mantle is no easy task, but Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira want to prove they can keep BMW’s winning cycle going in WorldSBK. The title favorite is Nicolò Bulega, as the 2024–2025 runner-up and riding for the Aruba Ducati team, but BMW’s new duo wants to be in the mix and give him a hard time. Even though many predict a foregone 2026 season with Bulega as champion, there could be surprises.

Superbike, Petrucci and Oliveira: testing the street BMW at Portimão

To best prepare for the pre-season tests, Petrucci and Oliveira lapped the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on street-spec BMW M 1000 RRs. While not the SBK version, logging plenty of laps at Portimão—host of one of the calendar’s rounds—was still invaluable.
Petrucci is pleased with the blitz in Portugal: "I spent the last three days at Portimão," he told Speedweek, "and it’s a real pleasure to be a factory rider. BMW provided me with an excellent production bike and organized a training session for me, with all the mechanics present. It was very useful. It wasn’t a race bike, but it helped refresh my memory from the November tests and feel the differences from what I’m used to. When I did the first laps on the stock bike, I immediately realized I need to work with great concentration."

SBK, Petrux: positive feelings on the M 1000 RR

The Umbrian rider is used to the Ducati Panigale V4 R, so even hopping on the street version of the M 1000 RR helps him prepare for his stint with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team: "The bike is new to me, it was cold, and Portimão isn’t the easiest track. Doing this training before the next test at Jerez was helpful. I need to understand how to move on this bike and remember it. It’s completely different from my previous one, but I came home with a huge smile on my face because the days were useful, beautiful, and fun."
While waiting to run the Jerez test (January 21–22), Petrucci said he was happy with how the three days in Portugal went. He needed it, both to shake off some rust after the winter break and to get more comfortable in the BMW universe. It’s worth recalling that he had already tested the M 1000 RR Superbike at Jerez in November and his first impressions were fairly positive, but there’s still a lot of work to do to be able to aim for the world title.

Read also

Petrucci and BMW's new challenge: here's the starting pointPetrucci and BMW's new challenge: here's the starting point
Danilo Petrucci set for launch: BMW’s new challenge kicks off at JerezDanilo Petrucci set for launch: BMW’s new challenge kicks off at Jerez
Danilo Petrucci

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Sokol International Racetrack
Stories

Kazakhstan: the Superbike Cup lights up Sokol, amid pending homologations and a future to secure

10 January 2026
Tetsuta Nagashima test team Honda HRC Superbike SBK
Superbike

Honda HRC, test team overhaul: the goal is to return to the top in SBK

09 January 2026

More news

Can Oncu Ten Kate Yamaha Supersport WorldSSP 2026

Supersport, Can Oncu: 2026 could be his breakthrough year

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez and the specter of retirement: "I'll retire sooner

MotoGP
Sokol International Racetrack

Kazakhstan: the Superbike Cup lights up Sokol, amid pending homologations and a future to secure

Stories
Fermin Aldeguer pilota Gresini MotoGP

Aldeguer undergoes surgery after nasty crash: recovery timeline pending

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez Ducati Panigale V2 MotoGP

Marc Marquez returns to the tarmac: testing the Ducati Panigale V2

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Jack Miller Yamaha M1 MotoGP

Yamaha M1 too limited: Miller explains the flaw that held Quartararo back in races

MotoGP
Diogo Moreira

Honda to sponsor Diogo Moreira's MotoGP debut

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia isn’t making excuses: "This was my problem

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez and the specter of retirement: "I'll retire sooner

MotoGP

Loading