Arctic Circle Raceway: the racetrack where you ski in winter and ride motorcycles in summer

There is a racetrack where you can also go skiing! We’re not raving, swept up by the collective enthusiasm for the Milan–Cortina Olympics. There truly is a circuit where you can practice both motorsports and cross-country skiing: it’s the Arctic Circle Raceway.

Inaugurated in 1995 near the city of Mo i Rana, this track is the northernmost racetrack in the world. It lies 25 kilometers from the Arctic Circle, in Norway. The Arctic Circle is a 3,753-meter ribbon of asphalt that winds between granite hills and ancient pines. Here, nature isn’t just a backdrop—it’s the star. It’s not uncommon for a test session to be interrupted by a moose crossing, or for the icy northern wind to challenge motorcycle carburetion.

To withstand winters where temperatures plunge to -30°C, the asphalt was made with a special compound rich in local granite. It has such grip that it allows breathtaking lean angles, but it devours tires with a ferocity unknown to Mediterranean tracks. At every braking point, in every change of elevation—and there are many, given a drop of over 30 meters—the rubber stays glued to the ground.

In the coldest months, people ski. In June and July, it’s all about motorcycles—and it’s pure magic. Here, the sun never sets. Picture the scene: it’s two in the morning, the pit boxes are bathed in an amber, surreal light, and the sound of a four-cylinder at full throttle tears through the silence. At the Arctic Circle Raceway you can race by the natural light of the Midnight Sun. It’s a mystical, unique, unforgettable experience.

The circuit is beautiful but remote. Oslo is over 960 km away, and given Norway’s winding roads, that means a 13/14-hour drive. Logistics are a challenge: getting here is an adventure. The racetrack is therefore rarely used for motorcycle activities. As a result, the events calendar features mostly concerts, shows, events, and… winter sports.