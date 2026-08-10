Zarco: images of his return to the bike—after the shocking crash, his knee put to the test

“Patience” and targeted work: Johann Zarco is back on track in Supermoto, his first contact on two wheels since the serious MotoGP crash at Montmeló.

After the news confirmed by Lucio Cecchinello last weekend, Johann Zarco himself shared on social media the first images of his return to riding, along with a recount of his feelings. For now it’s a Supermoto, an initial contact with two wheels to assess the situation and regain the right feeling. Three months have passed since the terrifying crash at the MotoGP restart in Catalunya, a period during which his badly injured knee was set to undergo surgery before he changed his mind and opted for a gradual recovery without going under the knife.

From the images of the Frenchman’s leg trapped in Bagnaia’s Ducati, to doubts about whether he could walk again or not, then the gym workouts and now the first return to a two-wheeled machine. LCR Honda hopes to have their rider back by September, when the Misano Grand Prix is up first, but Cecchinello won’t force him: Zarco will return to MotoGP only after the doctors give the green light.

Johann Zarco, the return to riding

Last week I got back in the saddle. I rode a Supermoto to find a more comfortable position and, gradually, to test the knee while riding. It was really nice to do a few laps and train the body specifically for riding.

I’m focusing on doing things properly and controlling the intensity of the riding, because pain can occur and the knee can swell again, which is normal during recovery from an injury. The knee needs to be exercised and stimulated gradually, but carefully managing the swelling is essential to ensure the healing process progresses correctly.

I can say that I’m happy. I’m facing this period with patience, which is the key word in this challenge. The target remains September, and I’m working hard to get there in the best possible shape. Thank you all for your unwavering support during this “break.”