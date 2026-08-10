Pedro Acosta: "I asked KTM some tough questions

KTM lifts its head again: Acosta 5th and more satisfied, now awaiting the engine upgrade before Aragon to attack the front.

Pedro Acosta. The signs were already visible in the Three Aprilias, three Ducatis... And in between the riders of the two Italian brands,. The signs were already visible in the first practice but, given KTM’s current issues, few would have expected the Spaniard to finish 5th at the line, just over six seconds from the winner. Also because the next KTM in the standings, Brad Binder’s, finished 8th over 12 seconds back... Acosta went above and beyond at Silverstone; the goal is to close the chapter with the Austrian manufacturer in the best possible way before starting anew with the Desmosedici in the revolutionary 2027 MotoGP season.

Pedro Acosta and KTM, restarting with a top 5

"I don’t think anyone expected to see a KTM in that position." Pedro Acosta is clear, but clearly satisfied with the steps forward made over the British weekend, the moment of relaunch after the summer break. A second half of the season begins in which it will be crucial to forget all the troubles... "After the summer break I was very honest with the team, I even asked some uncomfortable questions," Acosta emphasized, as reported by "They didn’t take them as criticism, but as a way to start the second half of the season in the best way," added the #37 rider. Pedro Acosta is clear, but clearly satisfied with the steps forward made over the British weekend, the moment of relaunch after the summer break. A second half of the season begins in which it will be crucial to forget all the troubles...Acosta emphasized, as reported by Motosan . This time, however, in a constructive way.added the #37 rider.

"Avoid mechanical failures"